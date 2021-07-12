Gran Canaria Weather: A warm dusty start to the week with warnings of high temperatures

This decisions were made taking into account the available information and in application of the Specific Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands for Risks of Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (PEFMA), as well as the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Assistance for Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA), already in action.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have advisory warnings in force for maximum temperatures this Monday. Reduced visibility due to Calima inland and even coastal mist. The week has started with few clouds, in most areas clear, alternating with intervals of medium and high cloud. Calima dust from The Sahara has been evident in the interior and morning mists greeted the coasts, mainly to the north. Moderate temperatures are rising notably, mainly inland, with maximums exceeding 34ºC in the shade and even predicted to hit 37º on Fuerteventura, inland, and the mid-south of Gran Canaria. On the coasts, winds from the northeast to east, tending to the northeast, with strong intervals in the afternoon. Inland and high areas will see winds from the east to the southeast, decreasing as the afternoon wears on.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 30º Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria: 35º

For Tuesday some warnings are still in place with maximums in the shade expected to exceed 34 ºC in the southern midlands and west of Gran Canaria. A little cloudy or clear, tending to some cloudy intervals in lower areas of the north of the island during the afternoon. Calima at height, which will mainly affect the midlands and summits, tending to decrease throughout the second half of the day. Falling temperatures, could be more noticeable in the higher altitude interior of the island. 34ºC in the shade expected in the midlands of the south and west of Gran Canaria. Moderate northeast winds with some strong intervals.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 25º Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria: 32º

Lowland areas of the north of the island will begin Wednesday cloudy in general, clearing some during the central hours of the day. Elsewhere, a little cloudy or clear. Temperatures in slight to moderate decrease, perhaps more noticeable in the higher altitude areas of the interior of the island. Moderate northeast winds with some strong intervals.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 24º Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria: 32º

By Thursday, in lower altitude areas of the north of the island, cloudy in general with a low probability of some weak and scattered rainfall. Cloudy intervals to the east, opening up during the central hours. Elsewhere, a little cloudy or clear. Temperatures in slight decrease. Moderate northeast winds.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 24º Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria: 29º

Friday begins with skies slightly cloudy or clear, perhaps a few intervals of morning low cloud expected to the northern Canary Islands. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the Archipelago, potentially exceeding 35º in the shade. Winds from the north will continue to blow towards the Canary Islands with some strong intervals.

As the week comes to a close, stability will continue with slightly cloudy or clear skies prevailing. Some scattered and occasional cloudy intervals are possible to the north of the Canary Islands. High temperatures are expected to follow.