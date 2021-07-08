Footballer David Silva presents his wines, produced in the southern heartlands of Gran Canaria

The Tamerán Bodega is located in the Caldera de Tirajana, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. The winery, run by famous soccer player David Silva, who hails from nearby Arguineguín, presented their official new project to make wines with varieties of Canarian grapes, including Verdello, Baboso Blanco, Vijariego Negro, Vijariego Blanco, Marmajuelo, Aromatic Malvasia and Volcanic Malvasia.

Silva himself explained each area they visited thoroughly, describing the the grape production and its elaboration into the best possible wines, some of which have already achieved extremely positive evaluations in the prestigious Peñín Guide who assessed their wines Tamerán Marmajuelo 2020, Tamerán Malvasía Volcánica 2020 and Tamerán Verdello 2020 being warded a total of 93 points.

San Bartolomé de Tirajana is the municipality that administrates Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés, as well as several other well known parts or the south of the island, and boasts three bodegas certified with the Gran Canaria Denomination of Origin. The Tirajana valley is also one of the main grape producing areas on the island.