Canary Islands waits for Supreme Court to decide whether to allow curfews at Alert Levels 3 and 4

The Canary Islands has been the first community to appeal a regional high court rejection of this measure. The Spanish Supreme Court has had until this Friday, July 23, to rule on whether to accept the appeal presented by the Government of the Canary Islands against the decision of the TSJC Superior Court of Justice to deny the implementation of a curfew from 00:30 to 6:00 hours on those islands at health Alert Level 3 or 4. The Canary Islands Government spokesman, Julio Pérez, explained, during Thursday night’s press conference , that this Friday is the deadline for the Prosecutor’s Office to present a report requested by the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court. After this process, Pérez explained, the Chamber then will have five business days to make their pronouncement, on or before Friday, July 30..

Given the current data on infections and hospitalisations in Catalonia, the regional Justice Department has extended night curfews for another week – in force since last Saturday from 1 to 6 am – and expanded the number of municipalities affected by it from 161 to 165, all of which are displaying a high rate of infections.

If the situation on Gran Canaria worsens, it could go up to alert level 4, which will already apply to Tenerife from Monday. Level 4 means that a maximum of two people who do not live together can meet in spaces for public or private use, except at hotels and restaurants. The Government have announced that the obligation to close at 6:00 p.m. at level 4 has been modified and will now allow activities and services that have those hours to open until 00:00. Another of the adaptations is that children’s summer camps will be allowed, which until now were not authorised. In addition, venues for gaming and betting establishments will remain closed.

The Government of the Canary Islands filed an appeal against the decision of the TSJC on Monday, July 19. Pérez affirmed that the restriction of night mobility is a key tool to curb infections.