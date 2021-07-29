943 new cases: Canary Islands Health Department warn of increasing pressure on ICUs

Almost all of the eight health alert parameters for the archipelago remain at either high or very high risk, including occupation of ICU beds by covid sufferers which has now reached (15.32%). On Tenerife, not only are the critical care units in danger of being saturated – at very risk high (25.27%) – but also the occupancy of covid beds on the ward has continued to grow – now at high risk (10.57%).

Three more people have died with Covid. An 87-year-old man and two women, a 45-year-old on Gran Canaria and a 78-year-old on La Palma, bringing the death toll related to the coronavirus in the archipelago to 817, of which six have been reported in the last two days. These are not big numbers, but there does appear to be a growing trend of concern.

At this moment on the islands, according to official figures, there are 12,523 people positive for COVID19, having been instructed by the Health Department to isolate. In total, up until yesterday, there are more than 436 admitted on the wards – nine more than Tuesday – and 71 are in the ICU.

The 7-day Accumulated Incidence in the Canary Islands stands at 249.73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days the AI has risen to 470.32/ 100k, the highest figures yet for the archipelago since the start of the pandemic.

Tenerife (+485) and Gran Canaria (+371) have added 90.7% of the new cases. This Wednesday Tenerife had 7,259 people confirmed with the active infection and on Gran Canaria there are currently 4,283. Fuerteventura added 48 positives, Lanzarote 21, La Palma 11, La Gomera six and El Hierro one.

The data reported yesterday represents an increase of 127 positives compared to last Wednesday, when 816 new infections were reported.

Lanzarote is the only island that has managed to maintain their health alert parameters at medium, low or minimal risk.

Up until Wednesday, 1,804,161 diagnostic tests had been carried out on the Islands, of which 9,073 were done on Tuesday.

260 outbreaks in the last week

The Canary Islands reported 260 new outbreaks this week with 1,304 cases, of which 118 have occurred on Gran Canaria, 107 on Tenerife, 14 on Fuerteventura, 10 on Lanzarote, seven on La Palma, three on La Gomera and one on El Hierro.

Half of these outbreaks (128) occurred in social settings. There is still much cause for concern.