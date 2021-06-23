Two distress flares fired out at sea, off the coast of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

Jojo was worried that there could be either fishermen or others in trouble, but she was unsure what to do next, or who to call, aware that people’s lives could be in danger, and of course the several thousand people attempting to migrate in boats had started to arrive to the island around this time last year, as well as the many boats that did not manage to make landfall at all, but she was concerned that she would not be able to explain the situation well enough in Spanish.

A quick call to the 112 Canarias emergency coordination centre and her mind was put at ease. The operator spoke perfect English as well as Spanish, and is part of a team of operators who speak several other languages too. It was explained that the flares were recorded at 23:48, and the exact location they were seen from was also confirmed. The operator was grateful and explained that there was no need for worry, as according to her information the flares were fired on purpose, as part of an ongoing Search And Rescue (SAR) training exercise. This time was a false alarm.

Flares at sea are used as an international distress signal to alert, anyone in the immediate vicinity, of extreme danger. Jojo’s and Callum’s actions were exactly the right thing to do, and held the potential to save someone’s life. The 112 operators thanked them for their diligence.

There are primarily two types of flare used at sea, one is for distress or extreme danger, they could be red or orange, and the other is a position flare to avoid collisions. The distress flares can be either hand held, which can be seen for up to about 9km, or fired into the air to drop slowly on a parachute allowing them to be seen up 35km away. Collision Avoidance Flares are designed to warn other vessels of your position. These flares give a white light. Distress Flares are used when there is “grave and imminent danger to life and/or to the vessel”. Flares usually burn for only about a minute, and so several are required on any vessel carrying people.

If you ever see these types of flares being used out at sea, especially if far from the coast, always call the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre, so that they can deploy any emergency services that may be required. If needed they will reach out to emergency crews at the Salvamento Maritimo (marine rescue), who can also be reached on 900 202 202 or by VHF radio, channel 16.

Thankfully the situation was fully under control, but it acts as a timely reminder, that a 60 second glimpse of something on the horizon could mean all the difference between life and death. Always pick up the phone if you think someone might be in serious danger. Your call could make all the difference.