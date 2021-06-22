Las Palmas de Gran Canaria opts to become a world surfing reserve

The announcement of the city’s candidacy coincided with World Surfing Day on Sunday, an international day held every June 20 across the globe to promote this sport and its relationship with the protection of the marine ecosystem. The news has been widely celebrated by the Surf Federation, the Gran Canaria Surfing Schools Association, other agents in the sector and the Ciudad de Mar councillor for the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council, José Eduardo Ramírez .

To face the challenge, Ciudad de Mar have begun to work with different groups, athletes, professionals and companies in the sector, as well as other organisations and experts in the marine and natural environment. The councillor noted that the candidacy is a great opportunity for the capital and the island because “this initiative will have a direct impact not only on our brand positioning as a surf destination, but also on the conservation and care of the most valuable natural resource we have: our coastline.”

Since 2010, only 11 places around the world have been awarded this distinction, and Ericeira Beach, in Portugal, has been the only one lucky enough to make the list in Europe. This autumn the final resolution will be announced so that Las Palmas de Gran Canaria can, with luck, join the Portuguese town in this initiative and contribute to strengthening a collaboration network, which will help to gain international recognition for surfing and support for the protection of the coasts and waves worldwide.

Our capital city Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, since 2011, has been part of the World Network of Surf Cities, an exclusive group of cities with the common interest of promoting surfing as an economic sector. Included among this group of cities, promoted by Donostia – San Sebastián, are also Arica (Chile), Santos (Brazil), Montañita (Ecuador), Huanchaco (Peru), Durban (South Africa), Lacanau (France), Gold Coast (Australia), New Plymouth (New Zealand), Viña del Mar (Chile), Ericeira (Portugal), Newcastle (Australia), and Viana do Castelo (Portugal).