Pressure on the primary healthcare centre has risen sharply as a result of growing numbers of patients having to be admitted while suffering from coronavirus, and there are currently four isolation wards enabled, 3 of them set up in the Mother and Child facilities building and one in the main Insular building. The North Wing of the Insular building was also repurposed yesterday to try to alleviate excess pressures on Emergency Department services, to gain greater capacity to admit further Covid patients. Some are reported as having had to wait on beds in corridors for more than 24 hours at a time over the last few days. Emergency Department Specialists are quoted as saying “there are already three full wards.”

This Wednesday of the Covid related cases being treated there are 121 positives in conventional beds, 27 in quarantine, 18 who have now tested negative and three suspected cases. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) there are 19 patients with Covid-19, which represents 59.3% of the total ICU capacity, which has just 32 beds distributed over four isolation modules, each with eight beds.

Since mid-December, the Insular Hospital has had to make use of the area usually set up for Resuscitation and Awakening, as well as part of the space reserved for same day Ambulatory Surgery (biopsies, ACL reconstruction, hernia repair, gastric bypass surgery and cataract surgery among others) to provide care for non-Covid patients who require intensive medical care. This fact has resulted in the suspension of all non-urgent operations, and oncological procedures.

On Tuesday the centre had confirmed an outbreak in the Oncohematology Department (dealing with blood cancers) affecting ten patients and one worker.

The Doctor Negrín University Hospital, also in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, has enabled at least 3 wards. In total, there are 94 patients with Covid-19 hospitalised here, while another 25 are being cared for in the ICU. It has not yet been necessary to suspend other surgical interventions, but oncological and urgent appointments are now being prioritised.