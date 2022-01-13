264 hospital workers, at the Las Palmas Insular University Hospital Complex, have already tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infections so far over the first 12 days of this year. The information has emerged from an internal report issued, it is thought, on Wednesday, which also specified that 19 of these employees had been diagnosed in the 24 hours prior to document being prepared. Sources consulted say that most of the affected people are healthcare workers.
Pressure on the primary healthcare centre has risen sharply as a result of growing numbers of patients having to be admitted while suffering from coronavirus, and there are currently four isolation wards enabled, 3 of them set up in the Mother and Child facilities building and one in the main Insular building. The North Wing of the Insular building was also repurposed yesterday to try to alleviate excess pressures on Emergency Department services, to gain greater capacity to admit further Covid patients. Some are reported as having had to wait on beds in corridors for more than 24 hours at a time over the last few days. Emergency Department Specialists are quoted as saying “there are already three full wards.”
This Wednesday of the Covid related cases being treated there are 121 positives in conventional beds, 27 in quarantine, 18 who have now tested negative and three suspected cases. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) there are 19 patients with Covid-19, which represents 59.3% of the total ICU capacity, which has just 32 beds distributed over four isolation modules, each with eight beds.
Since mid-December, the Insular Hospital has had to make use of the area usually set up for Resuscitation and Awakening, as well as part of the space reserved for same day Ambulatory Surgery (biopsies, ACL reconstruction, hernia repair, gastric bypass surgery and cataract surgery among others) to provide care for non-Covid patients who require intensive medical care. This fact has resulted in the suspension of all non-urgent operations, and oncological procedures.
On Tuesday the centre had confirmed an outbreak in the Oncohematology Department (dealing with blood cancers) affecting ten patients and one worker.
The Doctor Negrín University Hospital, also in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, has enabled at least 3 wards. In total, there are 94 patients with Covid-19 hospitalised here, while another 25 are being cared for in the ICU. It has not yet been necessary to suspend other surgical interventions, but oncological and urgent appointments are now being prioritised.
75,716 known cases are currently active, of which a total of 70 are admitted to the ICUs and 513 remain hospitalised on the wards. Over the last 24 hours, six more people have died, four women and two men, between 62 and 87 years, four of them on Tenerife, one on Gran Canaria and another on Lanzarote, all were in hospital and had previously detected pathologies.
The 7-day Accumulated Incidence (AI7) for the Canary Islands now stands at 1,420.21 cases per 100,000 population and the 14 day AI is at 2,629.56 cases per 100,000.
There was an error in the 14-day AI published yesterday, which has been corrected as of today.
Tenerife report 3,431 new cases and 38,281 epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria has 2,123 more cases and 26,127 active.
Lanzarote adds 536 cases with a current total of 5,171 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has 309 new cases with 4,098 active.
La Palma adds 305 new positives and has 1,638 active. La Gomera adds 37 new cases, with 255 currently active and El Hierro adds 28 new positives, to currently total 146 active cases.
To date, a total of 2,906,781 diagnostic tests have been carried out in the Islands, of which 17,669 were done yesterday.