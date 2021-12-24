The TSJC agreed to the sanitary health measures proposed by the Canary Islands Government for a period of one month, after publication in the BOC Official Gazette of the Canary Islands (expected in the next day or two), stipulating that new authorisation will have to be sought should they want to extend the measure beyond that time, according to a judgement issued this Friday.

Until now, the Government of the Canary Islands had already brought in a voluntarily covid certificate framework, but based on the increase in infections this week, they have now agreed to make it mandatory, and requested authorisation from the TSJC, to ensure they had the backing of the Regional Judiciary.

COVID certificate rules will be required, following publication in the BOC Official Gazette of the Canary Islands, for all people aged over 12 years and 3 months on islands at alert levels 3 or 4, when accessing particular types of establishments or public spaces.

The certificates need to confirm either a recent negative diagnostic test result (self-diagnostic tests are not valid) carried out no more than 48 hours prior, or certification of complete vaccination or demonstrating that the individual has previously recovered from the infection no less than 11 and up to 180 days beforehand.

These certificates, whether electronic or on paper, will be compulsory in all hotels areas and restaurants licensed with a capacity of 30 people or more, in nightlife establishments with a 30+ person capacity or in which, regardless of capacity, food is being consumed, as well as betting and gaming shops.

COVID certificates will also need to be presented to attend large celebrations, music festivals, sporting events and public shows attended by more than 500 people or, where eating or drinking is allowed.

The certificates will be required to enter cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and the like with a capacity of more than 50 people or where eating or drinking is allowed; as well as in gyms and on similar equipment and in healthcare and social healthcare centres when visiting or accompanying patients and service users, with certain exceptions.

Capacity expansions are suspended

The right to increase capacity and closing hours in any type of establishments, brought in under the voluntary certificate framework, is now suspended from this Friday, December 24. So the general Level 3 restrictions (at which Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura remain), therefore, would be as follows:

Capacity: the maximum capacity allowed in outdoor spaces will be 75% of what is stated on the license and 40% in indoor spaces.

Groups of people: Groups of people together, both in spaces for public or private use, indoors or outdoors, will be subject to a maximum number of 6 people, except in the case of cohabitants. In the event that the group is made up of cohabitants and non-cohabitants, the maximum of six people may not be exceeded. Cohabiting is understood to be those people who reside under the same roof.

Closing hours: The maximum authorised closing time will be 2:00 a.m. while at Level 3

Methodology

Accreditation is to be carried out by displaying certificates, digitally or on paper, to persons designated for controlling access by the owner or managers of the establishment, facility or activity, who will carry out the verification.

At the entrance to the establishments, facilities or activities, in a clearly visible area, an informative poster should be placed to explain to the public the requirement for this documentation in order to gain access to it, as well clearly stating that accredited personal health data will not be recorded or held by the establishment.

Establishments, facilities or activities which will require accreditation for access:

Hotel and restaurant establishments open to the public, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people. Dining rooms (not cafeterias) of formal education centres are exempted from this measure, with respect to students and teachers

open to the public, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people. Dining rooms (not cafeterias) of formal education centres are exempted from this measure, with respect to students and teachers Nightlife establishments and activities, whose opening license states a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food is allowed.

and activities, whose opening license states a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food is allowed. Gaming establishments and spaces dedicated to recreational and gambling activities , whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food is allowed.

, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food is allowed. Events and celebrations with a large crowd, and music festivals, attended by more than 500 people, as well as others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

with a large crowd, and music festivals, attended by more than 500 people, as well as others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed. Sporting events attended by more than 500 people, as well as those in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

attended by more than 500 people, as well as those in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed. Public shows attended by more than 500 people, as well as those in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

attended by more than 500 people, as well as those in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed. Cultural activities in cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and similar , whose opening license has a capacity of more than 50 people, as well as in those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 50 people, as well as in those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed. Gyms and similar equipment.

and similar equipment. Health establishments and centres for visits to admitted patients, as well as those accompanying service users for consultation, diagnostic tests, cures or treatment, except in the cases of minors, disabled, dependents or people whose health or in other circumstances where they are required, at the discretion of the health personnel of the centre or establishment.

and centres for visits to admitted patients, as well as those accompanying service users for consultation, diagnostic tests, cures or treatment, except in the cases of minors, disabled, dependents or people whose health or in other circumstances where they are required, at the discretion of the health personnel of the centre or establishment. Residential or day healthcare establishments for visitors and people outside the institution.

Required in open and closed spaces

Accreditation of the sanitary requirements will be required for access both to open spaces and to closed spaces within the establishments, facilities or activities indicated.

These establishments and activities are those that present some of the highest risk of contagion, usually related to leisure activities, or those in which there is a special relationship with vulnerable people, such as healthcare or social healthcare establishments.

Voluntary Covid Certificate for the islands in levels 1 and 2

The Ministry of Health also made clear that the Minister of Health Order, also ratified by the TSJC, establishing the use of the covid certificates on a voluntary basis in establishments and activities subject to limits, continues to be in force for islands that are at Levels 1 and 2 capacity and closing times. The implementation of the certificate in these establishments allows them to apply measures at a lower level than that of the island they are on. So, Level 1 capacities and closing times will apply to an establishment on an island at Level 2 if they choose to adopt the certificate framework.

App Lector COVID SCS

The Ministry of Health made the COVID SCS Reader app available to citizens at the beginning of December that can be downloaded from the Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery, in order to facilitate the use of the COVID certificate in all establishments and activities that want it.

There is also a free to use website that can do the same job from any phone web browser.