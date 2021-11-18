18 year old rescued from the sea between Puerto Rico and Amadores beaches

At 18:10 the Canary Islands’ 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) received an alert reporting that there were several people in distress in the sea around that area.

1-1-2 immediately activated the necessary emergency resources.

Members of the Guardia Civil Guard the affected man, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest, from the water. The other bathers in distress managed to get out of the sea on their own.

Upon arriving at the scene, an ambulance crew, from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), verified the condition of the affected swimmer and after performing basic, and then advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, they managed to revive him. Once stabilised, he was transferred to the Insular University Hospital of Gran Canaria in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Firefighters and members of Protección Civil collaborated in the transfer of the injured person from the scene of the incident to the ambulance.

Local Police also collaborated with the emergency services and the scene.