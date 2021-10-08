Full Taxi Services restored in Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés and throughout San Bartolomé de Tirajana

The order establishes that the shifts will last 24 hours, in addition they must operate every day and at all stops in the municipality, except Tunte and Castillo del Romeral, where they will provide the service in more flexible shifts depending on demand. All the vehicles, of the 356 licenses that the municipality has, are obliged to attend to provision of the service, and any lack of assigned shifts must be justified before the local administration.

Mayor Conchi Narváez understands this measure as one more sign that brings us closer to normality, “we are on the path of economic recovery, this measure serves to respond to the services of citizens and tourists. During recent weeks we have seen an increase in tourist activity, an increase in job creation and growth in economic activity in the municipality”.