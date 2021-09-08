Select Page

More delays at Gran Canaria airport on second day of Groundforce workers strike, next strike planned for Saturday

The second day of intermittent strikes by Groundforce workers, demanding an improvement in working conditions, in the face of “repeated non-compliance” with the collective agreement, from the Globalia company providing handling services at Gran Canaria airport together with Iberia, has again caused delays in the departures for some flights, delays in the delivery of luggage and passengers having to fly without their bags loaded.


Sources from the Airport Authority AENA’s press office have informed Spanish news agency Efe that these have been the main incidents today, during a second day of picketing, which began at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. this Wednesday evening, in a strike called by the Handling and Air Sector State Coordinator (CESHA) -majority union-, the General Labor Confederation (CGT), the Workers ‘Trade Union (USO) and the Airport Handling Workers’ Unions (STHA).

AENA sources have indicated that there were no cancellations due to the strike carried out by Groundforce workers, who on Wednesday were assigned to the provision of services for 33 flights (66 inbound&outbound operations), most of them international.

According to AENA, the longest delays occurred for two departures and were just over an hour. The rest suffered delays of 15 minutes on average.

Likewise, they indicated that the delivery of luggage has been delayed more than an hour in some cases, most noticed between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., when there was a greater volume of operations.

Some passengers have again had to travel without their suitcases, which will be sent on subsequent flights to their destinations, the sources added.

The strike will continue intermittently, with 12-hour stoppages, until September 20, when it will begin to be indefinite, according to the call for the strike, which affects about 350 workers.

According to the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, this Wednesday negotiations have been opened to try to reach an agreement between the workers and the company to call off this strike, which occurs at a “transcendental” moment for tourism and destiny.

The Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Las Palmas, in a statement, has also expressed its confidence that the labor dispute can be resolved due to the damage it can cause in the tourism sector.


