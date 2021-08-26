Gran Canaria moves to Level 3 and breathes a sigh of relief

This Thursday, August 26, the health authority has decided to maintain all the other islands at their current alert levels for another week. Tenerife continues at Alert Level 4; Fuerteventura, at Level 3; La Palma, Lanzarote and La Graciosa, on Level 2 , and La Gomera and El Hierro on Level 1 .

The decisions, effective this Thursday night from 00:00 on Friday, August 27, are based on the weekly report of the General Directorate of Public Health which highlights the continued downward trend in all pandemic indicators both on the Canary Islands as a whole, and on each of the islands.

The average Seven-Day Accumulated Incidence (AI7d) rate on the islands, throughout the Autonomous Community as a whole has decreased by 34% compared to last week, compounding the downward evolution of the data, having gone from a daily average of 139.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 92.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants this week.

The report highlights that from August 18 to 24, 1,771 new cases were reported, which represents a nearly 29% decrease in the daily average of the number of reported cases compared to the previous week. All the islands have followed this pattern, except Fuerteventura, which has nonetheless remained stable thiso week.

The AI7d in those aged 65 and over has decreased as a whole (average risk in the last two days) and on each island. On Tenerife the rate is still designated high risk, on Gran Canaria it ranges from high to medium risk, on Fuerteventura it is at medium risk and on the rest of the islands the risk level is low or very low.

As for variants circulating in the Canary Islands, according to the data over the last epidemiological week, it is estimated that 86.3% are probable Delta (B.1.617.2), 1.5% Alpha (B .1.1.7) and 0.2% Beta (B.1.351) / Gamma (P1).

Bed occupancy

The number of conventional hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is in decline in the Canary Islands. In the Autonomous Community as a whole has gone from a daily average of 291 occupied beds to 256. The percentage of occupancy is at low or very low risk on all the islands except Tenerife, which is at medium risk.

The number of occupied ICU beds has finally stopped increasing, as a whole having gone from an average of 106 occupied ICU beds to now an average of 97 over the last week. Nevertheless, the percentage of occupancy in ICUs is still at very high risk on Tenerife and high risk on Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura. Very low risk is registered on the other islands.

The report of the General Directorate of Public Health states that “it must be taken into account that in this fifth wave a greater risk of infection was attributed to young people, however, the passage of weeks and the limitations imposed on non-pharmacological containment measures, contributed to the spread of the infection to the family, work and social environments of other age groups.”

The average age of people hospitalised for COVID-19 in the last 15 days is 63 years and in the ICU it is 58 years.

20% of those admitted to the ICU in the last 15 days are between 12 and 39 years old.

It should be noted that of the 198 people admitted to conventional beds in the last two weeks, 57% were not immunised; a figure that in the case of those admitted to the ICU rises to 77%.

Deaths

The number of daily deaths has been increasing since the last week of July, in the Canary Islands as a whole, the daily average of deaths in the week between July 21 and 27 was two deaths; by the week of August 11 to 17, the average was 4 deaths per day, with the highest number being recorded on August 12: 8 deaths in one day. Over this last week, the daily average is again 3 deaths, having totalled 24 in the last 7 days, 4 less than the previous week.