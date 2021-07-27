Nearly 700 new infections in the last 24 hours in The Canary Isalnds

📢Sanidad notifica 696 casos de #COVID19 en las últimas 24 horas. 🧪Hasta hoy se han realizado 1.795.088 pruebas diagnósticas, de las que 6.822 se corresponden a ayer ➡️Más info: https://t.co/tCYhkTKxDd pic.twitter.com/xOWR9NbHa6 — Sanidad Gobcan (@SanidadGobCan) July 27, 2021

Over the last 24 hours three deaths on Tenerife have been reported, all men, aged 85, 83 and 77 years old. All of them suffered from previous pathologies and remained admitted to the hospital.

The data reported this Tuesday represents an increase of 74 positive cases, compared to the daily total last Tuesday, when 622 new infections were reported.

The 7-day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands now stands at 245.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days is 455.85 cases/100k.

Tenerife today has 364 positives, having accumulated a total of 36,548 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 7,089 still epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria has accumulated 28,601, and has 4,089 active, 293 more new cases than the day before. Lanzarote adds 10 positives, having accumulated 6,059 with 167 active; Fuerteventura has accumulated 3,287 cases, with 17 more new infections than the previous day, and 506 now active. La Palma adds nine new cases, having accumulated 925 and now has 173 active; El Hierro adds one new case, having accumulated a total of 416 and 10 active now, while La Gomera, also has a new positive, having accumulated a total of 348 and has 70 still active.

In the total count by islands there is a missing case that is pending validation and will go to the corresponding island once it has been properly assigned.

Up until today, 1,795,088 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 6,822 were carried out yesterday.

Delta The delta variant of the covid, more contagious than the original British Alpha Variant, it was announced on Monday, already accounts for more than three quarters, 77.6%, of cases in the archipelago. This was stated in the Monday’s epidemiological report from the Ministry of Health, which also indicated that Delta is the predominant strain in twelve other Spanish regional communities. This contagiousness is not only being noticed in the number of daily cases, yesterday in the Canary Islands 606 infections were recorded, only four less than last Monday, but also in pressure on the hospitals. Canarian hospitals affected by the contingency plan, the HUC and La Candelaria in Tenerife and the Negrín and the Maternal Insular in Gran Canaria, are already “reorganising their non-urgent surgical agendas”, which in practice means that certain operations are being postponed. From Monday, July 19 to Monday July 26, the archipelago had 3,303 more active cases, reaching 11,869 total. Of these, 69 people were admitted to the ICU, 16 more than the previous Monday (30.1%), and 421 on the ward, 102 more than a week before (31.97%).

The Canary Islands are fully immersed in their fifth wave of the pandemic, and despite our infection rates being, in real terms, significantly lower than most places in Europe and around the world, we are currently seeing the highest yet daily infection figures and also the highest accumulated incidence data (AI) since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the archipelago, back in February 2020. Although this wave began to rise in June, it was not until July when the increase on the graphs started to appear as a near exponential upward line, that is until this Monday, when the Canary Islands Health Ministry data, for the first time since June 30, began to decrease at all.

The drop has been slight, reduced by just 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on the 7-day average in the archipelago having gone from 247.4/100k on Sunday to 245.2/100k this Monday. However, it is at least a hopeful sign after 26 days of constant escalation, that this latest wave is beginning to slow.