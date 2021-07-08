Canary Islands confirm record 513 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase yet recorded

The Seven Day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands now stands at 112.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days the figure is 184.7 cases per 100,000. These numbers are expected to continue rising.

Tenerife has added 299 cases today, to total 29,843 accumulated cases with 3,183 epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria has a cumulative total of 24,134, having added 143 more in the last 24 hours, and has 919 active.

Lanzarote has added two new cases, to total 5,793 accumulated with 71 currently active; Fuerteventura has accumulated a total of 2,772 cases, adding 29 more than the previous day, and 276 currently active.

La Palma, adds 39 new cases, standing at 627 accumulated and 53 currently active; El Hierro has not added any new cases, continuing with 388 accumulated and 16 active cases, while La Gomera, adds one new positive, having accumulated 253 since the start of the pandemic and has two active cases currently.

To date, 1,236,822 PCRs have been carried out on the Islands, of which 3,592 were done yesterday.



Seven Day AI at very high risk among those aged 15 to 29 years of age

The Ministry of Health reports that the the highest seven day AI is being seen in the 15 to 29 years age groups in the Canary Islands. Since June 30, both age groups, those from 15 to 19 and those from 20 to 29, have exceeded the very high risk thresholds, currently standing at 306 and 234.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively, although over the last four days, the 30-39-year-old group has also moved towards very high risk. This implies that four out of five COVID-19 infections detected in the last 7 days are people under 45 years of age.

The AI for these groups is especially high on Tenerife, where 20 and 29 year-olds stand at 347.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Fuerteventura stands at 270.43 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in that age range and in Gran Canaria is at 155.77 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Lanzarote has been at high risk for two days now within this age group, with 80.83 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while El Hierro too stands at very high risk though care must be taken with their indicators due to their small population and because their incidence has increased significantly from just one outbreak that is being monitored.

Delta variant

The General Directorate of Public Health reports that the Delta variant has increased significantly over the last week on both capital islands, currently standing at 23.2% on Tenerife and on Gran Canaria at 41 percent of all new infections, with data still waiting to be validated.

There are several indications that this variant is more contagious and that the Delta infection may be slightly more severe, but it is not displaying “immune evasion”, which is to say that no reinfections have been recorded and it does not appear to affect those already vaccinated.