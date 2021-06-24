Infection Rates on Tenerife likely instrumental in Canary Islands remaining Amber on UK Travel Lists

Downing Street is, it seems, finally assessing the archipelagos as separate from the rest of Spain, so that is some good news. Since practically the beginning of the global pandemic, our Minister of Tourism for the Canary Islands, Yaiza Castilla, has urged and insisted that this should be the case. However, it may be of little worth to the Canary Islands accommodation sector, which already yesterday were announcing the summer season to be lost.

Castilla expressed discomfort at “the irresponsibility of a few”, which has this week reversed all the efforts that companies and accommodation workers have made “for more than a year.” In terms of image, she described the Canary Islands remaining on the amber list as a “blot” on the record, while the Balearic Islands have managed to achieve the approval of the British authorities.