Infection Rates on Tenerife likely instrumental in Canary Islands remaining Amber on UK Travel Lists
The UK government’s 3-weekly review of their travel traffic light system for tourism this Thursday left The Canary Islands on amber, meaning that any of those who arrive on the Archipelago until at least July 15 from that country will still need to quarantine for up to ten days when returning home. The green light for unrestricted travel has however been given for the Balearic Islands. The only difference between the two archipelagos is the infection rate, which has become much higher this week on the Islands due to an uncontrolled and sudden leap in numbers infected on Tenerife where nearly 3/4 of all new infections are now coming from.
Downing Street is, it seems, finally assessing the archipelagos as separate from the rest of Spain, so that is some good news. Since practically the beginning of the global pandemic, our Minister of Tourism for the Canary Islands, Yaiza Castilla, has urged and insisted that this should be the case. However, it may be of little worth to the Canary Islands accommodation sector, which already yesterday were announcing the summer season to be lost.
Castilla expressed discomfort at “the irresponsibility of a few”, which has this week reversed all the efforts that companies and accommodation workers have made “for more than a year.” In terms of image, she described the Canary Islands remaining on the amber list as a “blot” on the record, while the Balearic Islands have managed to achieve the approval of the British authorities.