Select Page

Latest data Canary Islands COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Map

Posted by | Feb 7, 2021 | , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | 3 |

Latest data Canary Islands COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Map

Latest Data Canary Islands

(DESKTOP)Click here to go to Mobile version

powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.

(DESKTOP)Click here to go to Latest Canary Islands Data Mobile version

https://thecanarynews.com/2021/01/13/mobile-latest-canary-islands-confirmed-covid-19-corona-virus-cases-2020-map/

Advertise your business to English Speakers on Gran Canaria

 We have a range of exciting advertising opportunities starting from as little as 2€ a day online, having been in print for ten years we are now moving towards English language video and television, and with a regular audience reach of more than 50,000 people every week, 15-20,000 individuals come to our website every month 2-3 times a month.

Contact us by email on Publicidad@TheCanary.TV for more information

Contact Us

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Anyone travelling to The Canaries, even from mainland Spain, must now have a negative COVID-19 test result carried out in the 72 hours prior to arrival

Anyone travelling to The Canaries, even from mainland Spain, must now have a negative COVID-19 test result carried out in the 72 hours prior to arrival

15th December 2020

Canary Islands ICU beds are now at 45% of total capacity

Canary Islands ICU beds are now at 45% of total capacity

5th September 2020

The Canary Islands to review measures ensuring masks are worn when necessary

The Canary Islands to review measures ensuring masks are worn when necessary

14th July 2020

The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 27-29 October

The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 27-29 October

26th October 2017

3 Comments

  1. Jan
    Jan on 4th April 2020 at 8:35 am

    800.000 people on gran canaria, 400 people ill (That’s 0,5 promille !) , it is even lower as an average day in August. But still everything is closed. Yeah Right.

    Reply
  2. Gary brown
    Gary brown on 4th August 2020 at 5:43 pm

    We go back to Scotland tomorrow and have to isolate it’s not cool so safe here in Tenerife

    Reply
  3. VITO
    VITO on 27th January 2021 at 6:44 am

    tENERIFE LIKE DEAD ISLAND,OUR HOTEL CLOSED

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. Coronavirus is Prevalent now! COVID-19 - A Journal By PugsyWanderlusts - […] https://thecanarynews.com/2020/03/16/119-on-canary-islands-confirmed-corona-virus-cases-7-recovered-… – The Canarian News […]
  2. – 181 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases – 8 Recovered 2020 Map – Info’s Fetch - […] Source link […]
  3. – 878 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map – Info’s Fetch - […] Source link […]
  4. (MOBILE) Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  5. Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map - EuroNews - […] post Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map appeared first on The Canary – News, Views & […]
  6. Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map - EuroNews - […] post Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map appeared first on The Canary – News, Views…
  7. Total COVID-19 cases increasing fastest on Gran Canaria as new restrictions attempt to curb contagion - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  8. COVID19 detection tests work: Great news for The Canary Islands, we seem to have successfully controlled a second wave - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  9. Gran Canaria COVID alert level under review as worsening data comes in of increasing infection rates - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] You can follow all the latest COVID-19 related data, updated daily, on our data map for mobile, or more…
  10. Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Canary Islands - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] Though still in a much more favourable position than most places in Europe, the constant monitoring of infection rates…
  11. Levels of alert restrictions now in force on Lanzarote and Tenerife could also be extended to Gran Canaria from Monday - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] will find the latest Canary Islands COVID-19 data, updated daily, in Mobile format here, and more feature rich information…
  12. Gran Canaria Level 3 alert - basic Do's and Dont's - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] The Minister of Health of the Canary islands Government announced on Saturday in a live press conference that starting…
  13. First island to move to Alert Level 4, other islands could follow if the AI - Accumulated Infection - rate continues to climb - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] keep up to date with the latest Canary Islands COVID-19 data using your mobile device here, or more feature…
  14. Canary Islands maintain current alert levels to stop the spread of the coronavirus for at least one more week - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health this Thursday report that all Islands maintain current alert levels for the…
  15. 189 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Canary Islands with almost all the data moving positively in the right direction - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *