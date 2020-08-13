Masks mandatory everywhere: Canary Islands restricts nightlife despite lowest number of infections in Spain

The Canary Islands Extraordinary Governing Council meeting held Thursday morning (August 13, 2020) has agreed to approve a series of health measures seeking to contain the current outbreaks on the islands. At the request of the Spanish Ministry of Health, they approved mandatory use of masks, both in open outdoor spaces as well as closed indoor spaces, irregardless of whether the prescribed 1.5 meter safety distance can be maintained. The Council also brought in sweeping new restrictions for the restaurant, bar and nightlife sectors.

Having verified a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout the Archipelago, especially among people under 30 years of age, several having been linked to nightlife, the Government once again finds itself having to take swift action in order to try and control the potential for community transmission. There are 28 active outbreaks () across The Canary Islands, with 268 cases diagnosed in the last 14 days and 745 close contacts identified and also placed in quarantine.

Despite the sudden increase over the last week, the Canary Islands still maintains its ranking in Spain as having the least detected infections throughout the pandemic, as the territory with a cumulative incidence of diagnosed cases over the last 14 days lower than elsewhere in the country, standing at just 22.71 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, faring better than Asturias and Galicia, according to the latest official COVID-19 report (Wednesday, August 12) published by the Ministry of Health.

On July 31 there were 15 active outbreaks in the Canary Islands, involving 157 confirmed cases and more than 500 close contacts identified and placed in quarantine. In other words, in two weeks the number of people involved in outbreaks has increased by 50%.

Faced with this situation, the Governing Council has decided to adopt new restrictive measures proportional to the risk and directed at those areas or sectors in which the risk of transmission must be reduced.

Mandatory mask

As of this Friday, when the agreement is published in the BOC (State Gazette Bulletin), the mandatory use of masks will be established by for everyone aged six years and over. It will be mandatory to wear a mask on “public roads, in open air spaces and in any closed space for public use, or open to the public, irregardless of maintaining the interpersonal safety distance of at least 1.5 meters”.

The correct use of masks will be mandatory: it must cover the nose and mouth completely at all times. Likewise, it must be properly adjusted to the nose and chin, so as to prevent the expulsion of respiratory secretions to the environment.

Masks will be mandatory in all hotel and restaurant establishments and services, including bars and cafes. The obligation only excludes the time taken to eat food or drink.

On the beaches and at swimming pools, the obligation excludes while bathing and while remaining in a certain space, without moving, and provided that interpersonal safety distances are respected can be guaranteed between all users. cohabiting. In any case, the use of a mask will be mandatory at the entrances, in corridors and on walkways in those spaces and facilities.

Non-university educational centres, can be excluded from the obligation to wear masks when stable coexistence groups have been established between schoolchildren and in other school groups, when they are seated at their desks at a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

The obligation to use a mask will not be enforceable in cases provided for in article 6.2 of Royal Decree-Law 21/2020, of June 9, on urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

In addition to this obligation, the Governing Council, at the request of Spain’s Ministry of Health, recommends the use of a masks in all private spaces, “both open and closed, when meetings of people from different coexistence centres are held”.

Hospitality Sector

Along with the existing measures relating to masks established for hospitality, leisure and catering businesses must not allow more than 10 people to sit at the same table or group of tables, both inside and outside the premises.

Separation distances of at least 1.5 meters must be maintained between tables or groups of tables, as well as between individual clients or groups at the bar.

The maximum occupancy per table or group of tables indoors and outdoors will be 10 people and the aforementioned separation distances must be adequately displayed.

Nightlife

Nightlife only allowed in open spaces, on open terraces. These can only be open to the public exclusively for sitting or standing consumption, and always in privately reserved spaces (ie no mingling between groups). Access is to be in set groups of up to 10 people from an individual’s social or family environment, sitting or standing, and food and drinks will be directly served to each reserved area.

In any case, the capacity for all outdoor terraces, discos and nightspots can only be up to a maximum of 75%. In addition, it is necessary to maintain interpersonal distances and the use of masks remains mandatory.

Where appropriate, security personnel will ensure that interpersonal safety distances are respected and will seek to avoid the formation of large groups and gatherings, paying special attention to access points and areas immediately surrounding, as well as any other area where security interpersonal distances are not being respected.

The Government will hereby prohibit gatherings and parties on recreational boats where a safe distance cannot be maintained.

The president also stressed that the celebration of festivals and popular festivals will continue to not be authorised, given the current epidemiological evolution of the situation.

The Governing Council also approved the prohibition of smoking on all public roads or in any spaces for public use where a physical distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained.

Finally, the president announced special attention for nursing homes, which implies there will be screening of both residents and workers.

Source: Canary Islands Government