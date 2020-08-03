(MOBILE) Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map Posted by Sanna | Aug 3, 2020 | #TheCanaryCoronaVirus, Community, Government, Health, Technology | 2 | Covid-19 Detected in Canary islands (MOBILE)Click here to go to Desktop version Click here to go to Desktop version Share: Rate:
Hi we are holidaying in Gran Canaries, In September but I would like an update of the problems we will have when we arrive.
Ie, bars restaurants beaches boat trips normal shopping out in the evening things like that !
Love the canaries but worry about us both not having a good holiday due to restrictions etc.!
Can you help please
Thank you
I am hardly surprised that the U.K. has included the Canary Islands on it’s list. IT IS VERY HARD TO FIND INFORMATION FOR EACH ISLAND ON ANY WEBSITE. If the Islands are trying to separate themselves from Spain for tourist purposes they should make that information available to all people, locals and tourists. If the information is not updated and accessible how can you expect people to feel safe. The U.K. Govt and others may decide to remove you from the list but then you have to convince the “ordinary” people to come and feel safe