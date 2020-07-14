UNHCR will deploy a team to the Canary Islands to assess refugees arriving by boat

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have this week announced that they will be sending a specialist team, to the Canary Islands, to work on this year’s worrying increases in migrants who risk their lives in open boats trying to reach the archipelago. It is thought that nearly 200 people have been lost at sea already this year, having failed to make landfall. Pressure is quickly mounting on the islands’ ability to patrol, retrieve, accommodate, then identify those who do survive the journey, and the need to accurately assess who among them might be eligible for protection or asylum under agreed EU law and international treaties and commitments.

Editor thoughts:

These problems, presented by a rapid increase in traffic were being noticed last autumn. In 2020 there has been an already more-than six-fold increase in the number arriving over the same period of last year. Things are further exasperated by the ongoing global pandemic. Corona virus has really only just started to affect the African continent, a mere 200km from our shores (at least for those with the privilege of travelling in straight lines); and early reports suggest a general blasé lack of concern among wider populations, having waited for the crisis many find themselves comparing COVID-19 to the, so far valiantly suppressed, still dreadful, deadly potential of those other pathogens such as Ebola, among numerous other more familiar fevers and ailments of dire consequence. Couple that with a near total lack of data about infection rates along the various migrant routes, nor reports from among those paperless, poverty stricken peoples, barely subsisting. Many of whom may travel thousands of kilometers, over months and months, to work manual labour, for unscrupulous gangs along the way. Much of the time without wage nor welfare, taking years, just to earn one opportunity to risk everything,¡. In the hands of unhurried men, who charge upwards of €1000 and more per head. To be cast out onto an ocean, in an open boat. Aboard a Patera. With just what you have been able to carry. Among complete strangers. Wives separated from husbands. Mothers from children. Brothers from sisters. All in search of something more than the utter lack they had to look forward to, in a place they wish were not born. Some of them war torn, often without mercy, corrupt or simply brutal. Unforgiving. To be tossed on unruly waves. Towards hope.

UNHCR announced their decision, to reinforce their presence, coinciding with a four-day visit to the Canary Islands from their representative in Spain, Sophie Muller, who arrived at the weekend and began this Monday to gather first-hand information, and communicate recommendations in the context of international protection, taking into account the increase of arrivals by sea over recent months. During the first half of 2020, this ocean has landed 2,700 people to our coastlines. That is as many as in all of 2019 put together, and that during what is usually the quietest time for those who attempt that perilous journey.

Sophie Muller is here to learn about our situation, and the resources currently available on Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Tenerife. It is her first visit to the islands since she took office in October.

Throughout this week, she will hold meetings with various authorities on the islands, as well as with various institutions and NGOs, to analyse the situation that greets those who arrive by sea from West Africa, “among which are immigrants and refugees who have fled conflict situations in the Sahel.”

“It is a long and dangerous route on which men, women and children, including some traveling alone, embark, on which it is estimated that at least 182 people have died so far this year” UNHCR stressed in a statement.

With plans to have a new team in the Canary Islands, UNHCR have made clear that the organisation offers to make “its experience in managing these mixed flows available to the authorities at the main points of entry throughout southern Spain and offers its support and collaboration in order to approach the current challenge from an international protection perspective”.