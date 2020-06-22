Mogán closes all the beaches on the eve of San Juan festivities

“We have decided to close our beaches as a preventive measure in order to avoid gatherings of people on this date, when our neighbours as well as residents of other municipalities observe the custom or tradition of going to these public spaces to celebrate the fiesta de San Juan ”, explained Mencey Navarro, first deputy mayor and Councillor for Citizen Security. “We are in exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic in which we must do everything in our power to guarantee health security and comply with the instructions of both the State and the Government of the Canary Islands,” he stressed.

Mogán Town Council will close accesses to all the beaches throughout the south-west’s municipal areas from 20:00 on Tuesday, June 23 to avoid possible concentrations of people on the occasion of the popular San Juan night celebrations. Citizens will be able to enjoy the beaches once again from Wednesday morning at 8:00 on the 24th.

The closing of the beaches will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, coinciding with the end of the hours for recreational enjoyment of beaches established since May.

To ensure compliance with this measure, the Town Council will increase surveillance of the beaches during closing hours with agents of the Local Police and Civil Protection. Likewise, citizens will be informed through communication channels available to the local Administration.

Source: Mogán closes the beaches on the night of San Juan