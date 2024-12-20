It’s the last weekend before Yule goes into full swing with your #WeekendTips all the way to the 24th. Merry Christmas!
Jump to #WeekendTips
A very festive weekend ahead with Christmas Day landing on a Wednesday this year, a bank holiday throughout Spain. Many wonderful seasonal markets, concerts and Santas to visit and enjoy. If you are looking for that special Yule Time feeling with street decoration and lights, Gáldar is probably a top choice, and of course the capital always has plenty going on.
Keep in mind that any adverse weather condition might cause outdoor events to be changed, cancelled/postponed. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday but its looking to clear out as Xmas day approaches. The predicted snow level at the moment is at 1800m during the weekend and could go as low as 1600 by Christmas eve so interesting days are ahead, with some rain predicted and perhaps just enough snowfall potential for a brief visit from Santa. Rainy weekends often also mean that shopping centres will be extra full with shoppers and people enjoying all the seasonal activities that commercial areas will also have on offer. Patience is a virtue! And remember, in Spain, the main gift giving day is yet to come…
Here the christmas elves have gathered a variety of events and festive days from all across Gran Canaria including parades, holiday trains, and markets for you to choose from. 🎅🎄🎁 The ever so busy Santa Claus can also be seen this weekend in many places and yes, he is that fast. He comes from Lappland after all.
The Canary Guide #Weekendtips wishes you and your family very Merry Christmas!
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming events:
26 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria – INFECAR
27 December • Children’s Christmas Parade in Gáldar
28 December • Children’s End of Year Party in the morning Anexo II Playa del Inglés
28 December • Guía Manga FEST
30 December • Christmas market in Pueblo de Mogán
31 December • Daytime New Year Party on the Beach of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria (11:00-15:00)
2-5 January • San Telmo Gran Canaria Craft Fair
3 January • Christmas parade in Playa de Mogán 🎄✨
4-5 January • Reyes Market in Arucas, Parque de las Flores
5 January • Reyes Magos Parades 🎄✨
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
Wednesday 1 January – Public Holiday in Spain
Monday, 6 January – Public Holiday in Spain: The Epiphany of the Lord/Epifanía del Señor/Reyes Magos
A more winterly weekend ahead on Gran Canaria when it comes to weather. Friday is looking excellent but at the moment both Saturday and Sunday are looking wet around Gran Canaria.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM TOWN HALL | UNTIL 5 JANUARY
More than 50 public activities, light shows, music, markets, and, even, a skating rink will bring Christmas to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. One of the main novelties will be the light shows in emblematic places such as Santa Ana, Mesa y Lopez, Triana, and Las Canteras, in addition to the New Year’s celebration in the Plaza de la Música. This Christmas includes other premieres, such as the Christmas market, the funfair, and the ice skating rink in the Santa Catalina area. This designated spot will also host countless children’s workshops, theatrical performances, and musical events.
Highlights for the upcoming days:
🎄 5 December – 5 January: Fun Fair, Christmas Market, and Ice Skating Ring in Parque Santa Catalina and Plaza de Canarias 🎡🎠
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 16:30-23:00
Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (25 Dec & 1 Jan): 12:00-23:00
(Closed 24 & 31 December)
The Christmas market, the gastronomic area, the skating rink, and the Fun Fair are waiting for you, as long as the weather permits.
🎄 Activities and concerts at the stage back of Santa Catalina:
Friday 20 December: 18:00 Christmas face-painting workshop | 21:00 Aseres concert
Saturday 21 December: 12:00 Christmas tree ball workshop | 17:30 Santa | 21:00 Bamboleo concert
Sunday 22 December: 12:oo Rondall A.F. Las Goteras (canarian music) | 20:30 La Trova concert – Magic Christmas with La Trova
🎄 28 November – 5 January Christmas Market El Corte Inglés on La Rambla de Mesa y López
Opening hours: 12:00-21:30 (restauration until 23:00)
🎄 Monday 23 December:
21:00 Traditional Christmas concert by Los Gofiones at Plaza de Santa Ana ✨👼✨
This will be the 37th edition, welcoming the festivities in the capital.
📣Access to the concert will be established only through Obispo Codina Street‼️
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BELEN DE ARENA - SAND NATIVITY LAS CANTERAS BEACH | UNTIL 7 JANUARY
The 19th Edition of the traditional and ephemeral BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity scene runs until 7 January 2025 on Las Canteras Beach (La Puntilla end).
Visiting hours are between 10:00 to 22:00, except on December 24th and 31st and January 5th, from 10:00 to 20:00.
This year the beloved Sand Nativity pays tribute to the city’s neighbourhoods and promises, as always, to be an international benchmark. With renowned sculptors from around the world.
In addition, a special focus is on charitable work. All donations collected will go to Las Palmas’ soup kitchens, which do a commendable job. Last year €16,000 was raised and with your help this year it will be even more!
“This is Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital,
and for the island and a must-visit every year.”
TRIANA - OPEN COMMERCIAL AREA | XMAS ACTIVITIES & EVENTS 🎅
#ZonaTriana celebrate Christmas in a very special way. On December 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, and 29, as well as January 4, the streets of the Triana Shopping area will be filled with magic with activities for everyone. You can enjoy workshops, shows, and many more surprises.
Friday: 18:30-19:30 Christmas parade | 18:00-20:00 Photocall with the Christmas Queen and Olaf at nr. 60
Saturday 17:00-20:00 workshops on c/ Mayor Triana 33 and 59 | 17:30-18:30 Acrobatic show at the height of “Espiral del Viento” | 18:00-20:00 Photocall with Beauty and the Beast c/ mayor Triana number 20
Sunday 22 December: 11:30-13:30 workshops nr. 20 and 33 | 11:30-13:30 Christmas face-painting workshop nr. 60 | Clown Show at the height of Espiral del Viento
Monday 23 December: 17:30-20:00 workshops at nr. 91 & 33 | 18:00-20:00 Photocall with Mrs Santa and Elfo nr. 20 | 18:30-19:30 Santa’s Christmas Parade |19:30-20:30 Santa Claus arrives to Triana nr. 60
SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS | CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES & EVENTS 🎅
Highlights for the Christmas activities in one of the popular shopping centre in the capital, CC Las Arenas
SANTA 🎅✨
🎄 Friday 20 December 🎅✨
17:00-21:00 The Great welcome from Santa Claus at the Las Arenas Shopping Centre on Friday
Come and enjoy the incredible magic show by Raúl Magic “The magic of dreaming: the appearance of Santa Claus”, a moment full of illusion and fantasy for the whole family.
Don’t miss the surprises of this day or the visit of Santa Claus, to whom you can give your letter.
🎄 21-23 December: Santa Claus will be in Las Arenas
17:00-21:00 from Saturday to Monday behind the information point, Free Admission
LAS ARENAS MARKET: CHRISTMAS EDITION 🎁🍬 🛍️
🎄 19 December – 5 January: The Christmas market that will make you experience the magic of Christmas like never before.
Handcrafted sweets, Local products from Canarian entrepreneurs, Exclusive gifts and a festive atmosphere full of surprises to enjoy in good company.
Opening hours: from 11:00 to 21:00 (except December 24th and 31st, when it will be until 18:00)
Location: Plaza de la Fuente, next to the Las Arenas Christmas tree.
The market will be closed on 12/25 and 01/01!
You can also enjoy the incredible Christmas ride on the Christmas Train with your family and the little ones, in Plaza de la Fuente. Price: €2 per person.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday from 16:00-21:00 9:00 | Friday 16:00-22:00 | Saturday and Sunday 10:00-22:00
From 23 December, every day from 10:00-22:00
*December 24 and 31: from 10:00-20:00
*December 25 and January 1 and 6: from 16:00-22:00
*January 5 and 7 from 10:00-22:00
ICE SKATING RINK ❄️⛸
Spend a special day with family and friends. From November 27th to January 12th you can come and skate on the rink you will find in the 📍 Carpa de Planta Terraza.
The entrance fee is €6 + €1 for gloves. Gloves are mandatory, but you can bring them from home. It will only be available until January 12th, don’t forget to check the schedules so you don’t miss anything!
*Access to the rink depends on the capacity limit and box office hours may vary depending on attendance.
LA CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS | MERCADILLO INGLES - THE ENGLISH MARKET XMAS EDITION | SUNDAY 22ND🎅
🎄✨ The magic of Christmas awaits you! On Sunday, 33 December 2024, with another Xmas edition of the English Market.
From 10:00 to 18:00 enjoy a children’s area, unique products, handmade gifts, Christmas treats, and much more in an atmosphere full of Christmas spirit. In addition, we are pet-friendly, bring your furry friends to experience the magic with you! 🐾❤️
Discover the magic of Christmas at La Casa de las Semillas’ English Market! 🎄✨
🌟 Live music to set the mood for your day.
👶 Children’s area for the little ones.
🐾 We are pet-friendly! Bring your four-legged friend.
🎅 We will receive a magical visit from the North Pole!
Enjoy a day full of melodies, fashion, unique accessories, and creative crafts. Perfect to share with your loved ones while getting into the Christmas spirit.
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools, and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”
SHOPPING CENTRE EL MUELLE | CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES
It’s Christmas time!🎅 🎄 Immerse yourself in fun in CC El Muelle which started last weekend in style:
“All I Want for Christmas is SOCKS!” On December 13th and 14th we are keeping the bar high with some great activities:
Every Friday and Saturday there are Christmas craft workshops, where we will create our own Christmas magnets and Christmas smiles. The Christmas shows of La Navidad de Kikiriki and Los Duendes Fred y Leni, as well as our inflatables. All this and much more from 17:30 to 20:30.
🚂 In addition, every day the little ones will be able to get on the Christmas train that will operate from 17:00 to 20:00 🚂
And if that were not enough, you can enjoy our Christmas Socks workshop, an activity in which they will be able to decorate white Christmas socks using the maximum creativity possible.🧦
💥Anything goes! Find the activities on the ground floor of the shopping centre.
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: 14 November – 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00.
- Thursday, November 14, stop at the Information Point and hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:50 and from 19:15 to 21:00.
- Friday, November 15, stop at the Information Point and regular schedule.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:45
-
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: 15 November – 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- Except Sundays 1, 8, 15 and 22 December: from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
🎁 Ice Rink Rink: until 12 January
Spend a special day with family and friends. From November 27th to January 12th, you can skate on the rink you will find in the Carpa de Planta Terraza.
The entrance fee is 6€ + 1€ for gloves. Gloves are mandatory, but you can bring your own from home.* Access to the track depends on capacity limits and box office hours may vary depending on attendance.
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 🎅
ENJOY ‘CHRISTMAS OF THE WORLD BETWEEN 21 DECEMBER – 4 JANUARY IN PARQUE DEL SUR!
Featuring a 200 m² skating rink and a themed route to explore the Christmas traditions of Germany, England, Italy, Spain, the United States, France, and Finland. Visitors will be able to enjoy a mini train that will travel through the park and the strategically placed Christmas decorations, as well as daily parades with Christmas characters represented by dancers, circus artists, and giant dolls. For the little ones, there will be a photo wall with children’s characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Sonic, Mario Bros and Disney princesses. There will also be a special visit from Santa Claus on Monday, 23 December
Saturday 21 December:
17:00 Bikers Santa Parade will make a stop-over on their route to El Pajar
17:30 Christmas parade
18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
18:00 “Zapito returns for Xmas” show
19:00 Tribute concert to ColdPlay | auditorium
21:30 Get in to the Xmas rhytm with Poco Band
Sunday 22 December:
10:00 Solidarity race
12:00-14:00 & 18:00-20:00 take photos with favourite children’s characters
12:00 Christmas carols
17:30 Christmas street parade
18:00 Acrobatic show
19:30 Singer ‘Kilian Viera’
Monday 23 December:
18:00-20:00 take photos with favourite children’s characters
18:00 The Big Christmas Santa Parade
19:00 Magic of Christmas arrives with Santa | Auditorium
Tuesday 24 December: CLOSED
Face-painting: Every Day 17:00 – 21:00 (*Closed 24 Dec and 1 Jan)
Christmas Market: 17:00-22:00*Saturday and Sundays (21,22,28,29 DEC and 4 JAN) 11:00-14:00 and then again from 17:00-22:00* 31 December 11:00-14:00
Food Trucks: Monday to Thursday 17:00 – 00:00. Friday and Saturday 17:00-01:00 and Sundays 17:00-00:00
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | BIKERS XMAS PARADE 🏍🎅🏽 | SATURDAY 21ST
One of the most anticipated events by bikers and lovers of the Christmas holidays: The Santa Claus Route 2024, Ruta Papa Noel Moteros this Sunday, December 21.
Festive bikers will meet at an event full of color, joy, and solidarity, where the roar of the engines will mix with the Christmas spirit.
A biker parade with a Christmas flavour 🎅🏍️
At 16:00, the Karting Club in Tarajalillo will be the meeting point to start this bikers Christmas parade. More than a hundred Santas and Mrs Santas on their motorbikes will travel through the main streets of the tourist south of Gran Canaria, from Playa del Inglés to finish at El Pajar de Arguineguín. During the journey, they will spread smiles, good humour, and the magic of these holidays, turning each stop into a spectacle for adults and children.
At the end of the route, participants will be able to enjoy a Christmas paella at El Pajar, a perfect moment to exchange anecdotes, make new friends, and end the day on a good note. An unforgettable experience that combines a passion for motorcycles with the Christmas spirit!
CHRISTMAS MARKET @ ALPENDRE DEL AMO - SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS | 22-23 DECEMBER 🎄✨
A new Christmas market to enjoy in Casa Antonio – Alpendre del Amo in San Fernando de Maspalomas (Calle Alcalde Marcial Franco 3). This market offers a festive atmosphere with a variety of craft stalls, local products, and Christmas delicacies
Opening hours: 17:00-23:00
MOGÁN TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25 🎅
More than 50 free events make up the Christmas program that will reach the neighbourhoods of Mogán from 30 November to the eve of Three Kings’ Day.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 20 December:
20:00 Christmas Show “Navidades Blancas” (White Christmas) in the permanent tent at Plaza Pérez Galdós by the Mogán artistic schools.
Saturday 21 December:
19:00 Christmas music on the streets by different music groups.
Route: Plaza de Los Túnidos, c/ Manuel Valerón González, c/ Menítez Inglot, c/Utrera Molino, c/Fernando Arencibia, avda. de Los Pescadores, c/ Miguel Marrero Rodríguez, c/ Graciliona Afonso, c/ Tamarán, avda. Francicso Navarro, c/ Roque Nublo, c/ Princesa Tenesoya, c/ Andamana, c/ Tanausú & Plaza Pérez Galdós
20:00 Mass in the Arguineguín church, followed by Christmas carols
Monday 23 December:
18:00 Christmas parade with Santa in Pueblo de Mogán
from distributora to Plaza Sarmiento y Coto
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25 🎅
Mogan Mall, in the tourist resort of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started their calendar of events with switching-on the Christmas lights. 🎩✨
20-29 December Christmas Market – Magic Village
Opening hours: 17:00-21:00 and on 24 December 10:00-14:00
(no market on 25 & 26 December)
Friday 20 December:
17:00 Guagua de la Ilusión
18:00 Visit of Señor M
18:00 Banda Dixieland: Baton Rouge
Saturday 21 December:
18:30 a magical afternoon with the Russian Ballet and their incredible performance of the “Waltz of the Snowflakes 🩰 ❄️✨ on the upper floor
Sunday 22 December:
17:30-21:00 SANTA IS VISITING MOGAN MALL THIS SUNDAY, come and meet this month’s star on the ground floor 🎅🏼
👉 Skip the lines and pick up your ticket. It’s much easier and more convenient this way! Mogan Mall will start handing out tickets on the 22nd at Santa’s House (on our Ground Floor) at 17:30 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Monday 23 December:
19:00 Illusion Circus
SANTA LUCÍA | FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SANTA LUCÍA Y LABRADORES | LAST WEEKEND
The patron saint festivities of Santa Lucía and Los Labradores are celebrated from December 6 to 22, 2024, culminating in this traditional pilgrimage that attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Last of the events:
Saturday 21 December: Vispera de los Labradores, Eve
22:00 Los 600 concert in the sports field
00:00 Festive party with orchestra Star Music and Leyenda Joven in the municipal park
DJ Estro and Antonio Boada in the sports field
SUNDAY – 1pm – ROMERÍA DE LOS LABRADORES (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers)
In the ancient southeastern Tirajana valley, the Sunday following the feast day of Santa Lucia, the Pilgrimage of Los Labradores is celebrated, in honour of the Virgen del Rosario.
On this day, thousands of people dress up in traditional clothes for the pilgrimage with carts pulled by tractors or cattle, and roam the streets of the town, offering the numerous visitors typical local produce of the land; wine, rum, cheese, pork rinds, gofio and fried sardines, in addition to the traditional mejunje, a traditional local drink made with rum, honey and aromatic herbs.
The last major romería (fiesta) of the year on Gran Canaria and it’s always very well-attended
After the Pilgrimage in the municipal park popular festive party of the “Labrador” enlivened by Dúo purpurina and D’Music at around 15:00. Also in the sports field DJ Aleja Sáncez and Antonio Boada.
ROAD CLOSURES & BUSES
On the occasion of the Romería de Los Labradores in Santa Lucía de Tirajana this Sunday, December 22, special traffic and transportation measures have been established to facilitate access for visitors.
The GC-65 (Los Cuchillos) road, which connects from the Sardina Cemetery junction to the entrance to Santa Lucía casco, will operate in one direction in 2 time slots:
From 07:00 to 15:00: uphill only
From 15:30 to 22:00: downhill only
To facilitate traffic, a special Global bus service has been established with frequent departures:
La Karpa – Santa Lucía:
Schedule: 09:00 to 14:00. Approximate frequency: every 10-15 minutes
Santa Lucía – La Karpa:
Schedule: 15:00 to 22:00. Approximate frequency: every 15-20 minutes
The Local Police recommend that attendees use public transport to avoid parking problems.
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 🎅
Discover the program of activities that Santa Lucía de Tirajana have prepared for all families. It’s already Christmas at Santa Lucía de Tirajana “Aires de esperanza y magia”.
Come and enjoy Christmas with the little ones in the house!
From December 17 to 22, in the Parque de la Paz, in Los Llanos the littlest ones in the house will be able to enjoy the Magical Children’s Garden.
Children’s workshops, face painting, parades, and even a visit from Santa Claus are some of the activities scheduled for everyone.
Opening hours:
Friday 20 December | 17:00-22:00
at 18:30 Gospel choir performance “Un paseo por tus sueños”
17:00-20:00 two workshops and face-painting, Street parade of puppets as well as an elf walking through the park
19:00-20:00 Visit of Santa Claus
19:30-22:00 Christmas Movie: Elf
Saturday 21 December | 10:00-14:00 & 17:00-22:00
10:30-13:30 two workshops and face-painting, Street parade of puppets as well as an elf walking through the park
11:00-13:00 lovely parade by circus school and Santa’s visit
17:00-20:00 Street parade of puppets as well as an elf walking through the park
18:30 Elf Show
17:30-20:00 Santa’s Visit
19:30-20:30 Christmas movie: Vaya Santa Claus
Sunday 22 December : 10:00-14:00 & 17:00-22:00
11:30 Willy the Magician show
11:30-13:00 two workshops and face-painting, Street parade of puppets as well as an elf walking through the park
17:00-20:00 two workshops and face-painting, Street parade of puppets as well as an elf walking through the park
19:00-20:00 Santa’s Visit
19:30.22:00 Christmas Movie: Grinch
More highlights:
Saturday 21 December:
17:00-21:00 Children’s Fiesta in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
18:30 performance by the Paulina Ballet school in front of ‘Modas Cristal’ in the pedestrian area of Avda de Canarias
18:30 Replay performing in Doctoral
Sunday 22 December:
12:00 Children’s show “En busca del Reno Perdido” (Santa’s Lost Reindeer)
17:00-18:00 Pepón, the Clown on Avda Canarias in front of the 376
17:30-19:00 Children’s workshops in front of Modas Cristal
Monday 23 December:
17:30 Lively Christmas parade from Doctoral to Plaza de Los Algodoneros
Tuesday 24 December:
10:00-14:00 Children’s Show with the visit of Santa at Plaza de Los Algonoderos
GÁLDAR CHRISTMAS PROGRAM + FLOWER WEEK
Magic of Christmas can be found in Gáldar. The beautiful lights and decorations with the popular Flower Week, this old Royal City is worth the visit.
Highlights:
19 December – 5 January: Christmas market
The market is held again on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago. Seven wooden cabins as well as two food trucks will beautify the space and increase the wide commercial offer of the municipality on these dates.
Opening hours: 12:00 to 22:00
**Fridays and Saturdays until 00:00 (20, 21, 27 & 28 December, as well as 4, 5 January)
**24 December from 12:00 to 18:00
* 25 December from 17:00 to 21:00
Closed on 1 January
The food court will be open from 17:00 to 00:00 and on New Year’s Eve it will be open until 05:00
Friday 20 December: Christmas Eve
from 17:00 until dawn, events will be held simultaneously with parades, musical performances, children’s shows, concerts, and free visits to museums, among many other offerings, in Plaza de Santiago, Calle Capitán Quesada, Plaza de Los Faycanes, the town’s museums, the Teatro Consistorial, the Templo Santuario de Santiago and the Casino. **See the program below
Saturday 21 December: Traditional Christmas concert
20:00 After the great ‘Christmas Eve’, the weekend in Gáldar will be completed with the traditional Christmas concert by the Royal City of Gáldar Music Band
Sunday 22 December: “Once upon a time…”, “Érase una vez…”
Prepare your senses to live a unique experience full of magic and fantasy! 🎭✨
at 12:00, the Plaza de Santiago de Gáldar will be transformed into a stage where dreams come to life. ✨
“In Search of Magic” is a musical full of fantastic moments, which will make both adults and children laugh alike. With charming characters, vibrant music, and a story that excites. This is an adventure that you cannot miss. 🦄💫
The traditional toy collection in Plaza de Santiago.
** MUST SEE ***
The 26th Flower Week 11 December – 2 January
A floral and artistic exhibition that fills Calle Capitán Quesada and the area around Plaza de Santiago with colour and beauty and has become one of the town’s biggest attractions at this time of year.
The ice rink is located again next to the Juan Vega Mateos Sports Centre. This space, together with the traditional Municipal Nativity Scene located in the Town Hall, the work of José Luis Tacoronte García, was inaugurated on Friday night, 29 November. The Municipal Nativity Scene is part of the Ángel Valencia Candelaria Nativity Scene Route, which includes fourteen others.
Weekends offer a wide range of cultural and festive activities in the city. Tickets for the various paid events can be purchased through entradas.galdar.es.
TEROR | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Christmas weekend with Santa Claus and concerts:
Saturday, 21 December: Visit of Santa and street parade
18:00 Santa Claus Parade. From Paseo González Díaz (at the height of the Boulevard) to Alameda Pio XII.
19:00 Reception of Santa Claus will take place in the Alameda Pío XII, with the show “Journey from the North”. Given the forecast of rain and in case the show cannot be held outdoors, it will be moved to the interior of the municipal Auditorium, with free access.
🍭🍬 As in previous years, Santa Claus will give out sweets to the children who come to deliver their letters (there will also be some for diabetics and celiacs). In addition, a TEA space has been prepared, a line for children with autism spectrum disorder, who will have priority access to the activity.
20:30 the Basílica del Pino will host the Christmas Organ Concert, by the renowned French organist Patrice Vogel
Sunday, 22 December:
12:00 La Bandita de la Banda de Musica de Teror @bandateror will give their Christmas concert at the Teror Auditorium.
This concert was scheduled to take place in the Plaza de la Alameda Pío XII, but has been moved due to the forecast of rain.
TELDE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 🎅
Friday 20 December:
Candlelight concert
18:30 & 19:30 Magical Christmas comes to Telde with a candlelit Christmas experience 🎼🕯✨ The singer from Gran Canaria, David Batista, semi-finalist of Got Talent, and the renowned flutist Alejandro Cardona, will tour some of the most emblematic spaces in the city with a repertoire of Christmas carols, from Michael Bublé classics to endearing traditional Spanish and English songs.
This Friday in the Saulo Tóron Library, double function, first at 18:30 and then at 19:30.
16:00-19:00 Santa is visiting Plaza de San Gregorio🎅
Saturday 21 December:
21:00 Christmas concert by the group Araguaney accompanied by Iván Torres and local singers at Plaza de San Juan
23-23 December: Elf and Christmas workshops in the open commercial area of San Gregorio.
On Monday 11:00-13:30 and again from 16:00-19:00
On Tuesday 11:00-13:30
The Christmas Route: This is something to do after sundown.
A route that will go from the Franchy Roca park, in San Gregorio, to the Lulú park, in San Juan, where the public will be able to enter the new Bosque de los Sueños, the Forest of Dreams.
The central points of the route, which will take place along the shopping streets of the two towns, will be the various squares and parks in the town centre. Arnao will also repeat its long-awaited Christmas Garden on this occasion, which was a huge success last year, with thousands of visitors. During the route, all the roads will be decorated, as well as the intersections at the Daora roundabout, the entrance to the Juan Ramón Jiménez Municipal Theatre, and the Chorrillo roundabout.
Parque Arnao Christmas Garden: Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 18:30-23:00, Friday to Sunday 18:30-00:00
SANTA BRÍGIDA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Santa’s House (December 20-23 )
Santa Claus returns to his little house in Santa Brígida (on Calle Nueva) to welcome boys and girls who wish to share their dreams and wishes with him.
- Friday, 20th: 16:00 to 19:00
- Saturday, 21st: 11.00 to 13.00 and 17.00 to 19.00.
- Sunday, 22: 11:00 to 14:00
- Monday, 23rd: 11:00 to 13:00 and 17:00 to 19:00
Ice rink (December 23-30)
Santa Brígida is preparing to welcome the Christmas holidays with a very special proposal: an ecological ice rink that will be available for the enjoyment of adults and children from December 23 to 30. The facility, located in a tent on Calle Nueva, will be open from:
- Mornings: From 10:00 to 14:00
- Afternoons: From 16:00 to 20:00
VILLA DE MOYA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
FRIDAY 20
From 18:00 to 20:30 Christmas house in Parque Pico Lomito.
Reserve free tickets as a deposit at tureservaonline.es.
18:30 Family show Los Musipops with Santa Claus and the Christmas Elf in Casa de la Cultura.
SATURDAY 21
XI Sweet Solidarity Race Villa de Moya.
09:00 Start of the adult category and at 10:30 Start of the children’s category.
12:00 Family show ‘The pranks of the Clown Zapitto’ in Casa de la Cultura.
17:00 Living Nativity scene in Parque Pico Lomito.
20:30 Musical show “El Tormento” in the Municipal Amphitheater of the Parque Pico Lomito
SUNDAY 22
12:30 Christmas concert by the Cumbres y Costas de la Villa de Moya Musical Group in the Municipal Amphitheatre in Parque Pico Lomito.
17:30 Bouncy castles and workshops. C.E.I.P. Costa court (school)
From 18:00 to 20:30 Christmas house in Parque Pico Lomito. (Reserve free tickets as a deposit at tureservaonline.es.)
MONDAY 23
From 10:00 to 12:30 Christmas house Parque Pico Lomito. Reserve tickets at tureservaonline.es.
17:30 Craft workshop Create your Christmas decoration. House of Culture.
From 18:00 to 20:30 Christmas house in Parque Pico Lomito.
Reserve free tickets as a deposit at tureservaonline.es.
ARUCAS CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Highlights of the Arucas Christmas program 2024-25:
Enjoy the Christmas Train, concerts, activities, living nativity, and much more
Friday 20 December:
17:00 Christmas Musical by the local artistic schools at Plaza de la Constitución
20:15 Noche Joven “Arucas Light Night” at Plaza de San Juan with DJs
11:00 Children’s workshops at Avda. Agustin Millares Carló
11:00 Inauguration of the Christmas train at Plaza de la Constitución enlivened by Baton Rouge Dixieland and artistic schools
20:00 Living Nativity scene in the church of San Isidro Labrador de Montaña de Cardones
20:15 Concert by “Jordi Évole y los niños jesús” at Plaza de San Juan
12:15 FIESTUKids concert at Plaza de San Juan
Tuesday 24 December:
Christmas afternoon on Calle León y Castillo
music performances: 15:00 Kilian Viera, 17:00 Alberto Déniz , 00:00 Djake
Wednesday 25 December:
20:15 Christmas Concert at Plaza de San Juan
🚂 Christmas Train: 21 December – 4 January 🚂
Times: 11:00-14:00 and then 18:00-21:00
Except 24 & 31 December only in the morning and then 25 & 1st only in the afternoon
AGAETE | FIESTAS CONCEPTION & CHRISTMAS 🎅
Agaete is celebrating the Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Conception, Nuestra Señora de La Concepción. The festivities continue in Christmas Spirit until 5 January 2025.
🎄Christmas Market to enjoy this weekend
🎅 Friday 20th
18:00 Opening parade with a visit from Santa Claus, starting from the Town Hall.
19:00 Opening of the Christmas Market until 23:00.
🎄 Saturday 21st
11:00 Opening of the market.
Guaranteed fun with shows, workshops and live music. Closing time: 23:00.
🎁 Sunday 22nd
11:00 Opening of the market.
Special performance by Besay Pérez at 16:30 in Plaza Tomás Morales. Closing: 18:00.
🎶 In addition, enjoy activities for the whole family, live music, raffles, workshops, and many more surprises. Come and experience the magic of Christmas in Agaete!
📍 Location: Area around Plaza Tomás Morales and surroundings of the market.
Highlights:
Friday 20 December:
19:00-23:00 Christmas Market
17:00-21:00 Christmas House next to the Parrish of Concepción
20:00 Christmas concert by the string orchestra of the Sinfónica of Las Palmas in the church of Concepción
Saturday 21 December:
11:00-23:00 Christmas market
12:00 Inauguration of the street Tomasito Martin Trujillo
12:00-22:00 Christmas House
20:30 Christmas concert by the children and Youth choir in the church
22:00 Show by Pedro Manuel Afonso “Será Navidad”, It will be Christmas
Sunday 22 December:
11:00-18:00 Christmas Market
12:00-19:00 Christmas House
18:30 Theatre Show at Plaza de la Constitución
Tuesday 24 December:
17:00 Santa visiting Plaza de la Constitución
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
🎁🔔🎄 This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday Farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘, “Special Christmas” edition from 08:00-13:30. 🎁🔔🎄
Activities for the whole family:
-Christmas children’s entertainment 🎅
-Bouncy castle 🏰
-Special performance by La Parranda El Cañizo de Maspalomas at 11:00
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market is held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30.
ARUCAS | GRAN CANARIA AGRICULTURAL MARKET | SATURDAY 21ST 🎅
Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this Saturday in the Cabildo’s Experimental Farm on the coast of Arucas.
From 09:00- 13:30 enjoy a unique day with:
🛒 Shopping Km.0 products
🎉 Children’s area with bouncy castle
🎶 Live music with the El Draguillo band
🎁 Raffles of local products
🍽️ Tasting of Christmas products
☕ Have a breakfasts in the cafeteria
🎅 And a special visit from Santa Claus!
Don’t miss it! An experience for the whole family.