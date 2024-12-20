Magic of Christmas can be found in Gáldar. The beautiful lights and decorations with the popular Flower Week, this old Royal City is worth the visit.

Highlights:

19 December – 5 January: Christmas market

The market is held again on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago. Seven wooden cabins as well as two food trucks will beautify the space and increase the wide commercial offer of the municipality on these dates.

Opening hours: 12:00 to 22:00

**Fridays and Saturdays until 00:00 (20, 21, 27 & 28 December, as well as 4, 5 January)

**24 December from 12:00 to 18:00

* 25 December from 17:00 to 21:00

Closed on 1 January

The food court will be open from 17:00 to 00:00 and on New Year’s Eve it will be open until 05:00

Friday 20 December: Christmas Eve

from 17:00 until dawn, events will be held simultaneously with parades, musical performances, children’s shows, concerts, and free visits to museums, among many other offerings, in Plaza de Santiago, Calle Capitán Quesada, Plaza de Los Faycanes, the town’s museums, the Teatro Consistorial, the Templo Santuario de Santiago and the Casino. **See the program below

Saturday 21 December: Traditional Christmas concert

20:00 After the great ‘Christmas Eve’, the weekend in Gáldar will be completed with the traditional Christmas concert by the Royal City of Gáldar Music Band

Sunday 22 December: “Once upon a time…”, “Érase una vez…”

Prepare your senses to live a unique experience full of magic and fantasy! 🎭✨

at 12:00, the Plaza de Santiago de Gáldar will be transformed into a stage where dreams come to life. ✨

“In Search of Magic” is a musical full of fantastic moments, which will make both adults and children laugh alike. With charming characters, vibrant music, and a story that excites. This is an adventure that you cannot miss. 🦄💫

The traditional toy collection in Plaza de Santiago.

** MUST SEE ***

The 26th Flower Week 11 December – 2 January

A floral and artistic exhibition that fills Calle Capitán Quesada and the area around Plaza de Santiago with colour and beauty and has become one of the town’s biggest attractions at this time of year.

The ice rink is located again next to the Juan Vega Mateos Sports Centre. This space, together with the traditional Municipal Nativity Scene located in the Town Hall, the work of José Luis Tacoronte García, was inaugurated on Friday night, 29 November. The Municipal Nativity Scene is part of the Ángel Valencia Candelaria Nativity Scene Route, which includes fourteen others.

Weekends offer a wide range of cultural and festive activities in the city. Tickets for the various paid events can be purchased through entradas.galdar.es.