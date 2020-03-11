Canary Islands Government suspend all events and activities of more than 1,000 people

Following the instructions from the Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health , the Municipal Town Hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana have been told unequivocally that they need to suspend all remaining events for the Maspalomas International Carnival 2020.

The quadripartite coalition who form the governing group of San Bartolomé de Tirajana has accepted without objection that the prevention of the Corona Virus contagion must take precedence over any potential disappointment or damage caused by the postponement of this major annual event.. The mayor, Concepción Narváez, and the local council have called for calm and reminded everyone that the decision has not been taken lightly and is a preventative measure in the fight against the Covid-19 disease caused by the SARS-COV2 viral pandemic currently sweeping the globe. The Grand Parade event gathers anywhere between 100,000 & 300,000 people onto the streets of Playa del Inglés.

The local council say they will continue to report on any new information made available by the Ministry of Health and the Government of the Canary Islands.