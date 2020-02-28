The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 28 February – 1 March 2020

Gran Canaria Weather: A beautifully gorgeous and much more “normal” for this time of year, late-winter weekend ahead on Gran Canaria, following last weekend’s Calima mayhem, sunshine and bright blue skies are predicted. There have been some reports of a return of the Saharan dust, which closed airports last Saturday and Sunday, however we have seen very little evidence of anything to be expected more than a slight haze in the air . With temperatures climbing to around 26ºC in the shade, and light north-easterly winds to the north of the island and south-easterly breezes along the south coasts, the weather forecast from AEMET, the Spanish state meteorological agency, predicts sunny warm days all around island for the weekend ahead.

This is a great weekend to get out and really enjoy Gran Canaria, with so many celebrations and festivities happening, and particularly the end to a month of Las Palmas Carnival, while several of the smaller local carnival events continue to sweep across the island. The biggest events this weekend will be centred around the theme “Once upon a time ” with the entire capital, and much of the island joining together to celebrate its biggest weekend with parties through the streets all weekend long. Here are our top picks of the events for the days ahead… not forgetting this leap year’s extra day on Saturday..

Fun fact : Bachelor’s Day is an Irish tradition on Leap Day allowing women to initiate dances and even propose marriage. If the proposal was refused the man was expected to buy the woman a silk gown or, by the mid-20th century, a fur coat.The tradition is supposed to originate from a deal that Saint Bridget struck with Saint Patrick.

28 February -1 March LAS PALMAS

CARNIVAL LAS PALMAS

Carnival celebrations come to an end, for another year, this weekend in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Due to the adverse weather conditions last weekend some of the events were rescheduled, so it is going to be a busy and fun filled weekend ahead.

On Friday night the Drag Queen Gala is at 21:00 on the main stage in Parque Santa Catalina (ticketed event). This event was rescheduled. A night of Carnival follows from 23:00 in Parque Santa Catalina



On Saturday The Grand Parade starts at 17:00. The raucaous carnival floats and tens of thousands of participants depart from the iconic Castillo de La Luz, and travel a route through the streets via calle Juan Rejón, calle Albareda, in front of Parque Santa Catalina, calle Presidente Alvear, calle León y Castillo to Parque San Telmo. Later a full night of Carnival debauchery starts at 23:00 in Parque Santa Catalina. Remeber that the parade will cause traffic and parking restrictions in the area. Check the maps below!.



On Sunday two parades are scheduled to depart in the renewed boulevards of Mesa and López, one of the main open commercial areas of the capital of Gran Canaria

The Children’s Parade at 17:00 leaves from the Rambla de Mesa and López headed to the Mercado del Puerto, a unique gastronomic and leisure center. This was rescheduled from last weekend.

The final event of Carnival, the Funeral of the Sardine parade at 19:00 depart from Mesa and López: that is, the symbolic funeral procession of a fantasy fish that burns on the shore of Las Canteras, also accompanied by the Queen, the Drag Queen and the Great Dame, in addition, by the Carnival groups, and by numerous widows who cry inconsolably to the end of the celebrations. The cremation of the sardine with fireworks is at 21:00 on the Las Canteras Beach, the end by La Puntilla.

28 February – 1 March INGENIOCARNIVAL INGENIO Carnival celebrations in the municipality of Ingenio also come to an end this weekend. On Friday, a concert of the “Los 600” at 22:30 at Plaza de la Candelaria On Saturday, the Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 at Plaza de la Candelaria On Sunday it’s all about the children of the town between 11:00-14:00 at Plaza de la Candelaria. Bouncy castles, workshops, clowns. A sweet little street parade at 12:00 and after, hotdogs and drinks for all the kids at 14:00.

SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY, MASPALOMAS

MASPALOMAS BIKE XPERIENCE

The first edition of the Maspalomas Bike Experience will fill the area with bicycles and will feature three main categories and several parallel activities. Maspalomas Bike Xperience is included in the calendar of the Canarian Cycling Federation.

Parque Sur de Maspalomas will be the meeting and the departure place at 12:00 midday for all distances on Saturday

The 68 km route will be billed as the Canary Championship main event and will feature some if the best cyclists in the Canary Islands. The other distances are 55km and 43,5 km. The cyclists will go through the Ayagaures ravine, Arteara, Lomo de Maspalomas, and the El Veril area.

Other activities : At 11:00 a test for the cycling schools, at 12:30 a road safety circuit. live music and entertainment.

The award ceremony at 20:00

SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY, AGÜIMESVIII CARNAVAL DE CALLE The eighth edition of Street Carnival of Agüimes starting at 12:00 till late. The Carnival takes the streets of Agüimes with activities, music and festivities in various areas of the town centre such as in Plaza del Rosario, where there is to be a play park for kids between 12:00-20:00.There will be live music and performances all day until the early morning, including “Los Aseres” at 01:00. On Calle el Sol there is a photocall and children’s disco at 12:00, at 14:00 DJ entertaining, at 17:00 traditional games and carnival pancakes enlivened by music, at 18:00 the murga performance.

SUNDAY 1 MARCH, VILLA DE MOYA

FERIA ARTESANAL Y COMERCIAL MOYA EN CARNAVAL

A new edition of the Artisans and Commercial Fair of Moya but this time in the spirit of Carnival.

The Fair is organised by the town hall of Moya in collaboration with the Aemoya Business Association.

From 10:00 to 15:00 you can enjoy 50 stands of local products and handicrafts. Batucada performances and street parades. There are children’s attractions 11:00-14:30 at Plaza de la Fuente de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, in front of the church.

Concerts and the 7th pets’ fancy dress contest at 12:00 will be held in Parque Pico Lomito ( in front of the tourism office).

Villa de Moya celebrate carnival from 29 February to 8 March.

SUNDAY 1 MARCH, MASPALOMAS“MASPALOMAS EN MARCHA” *** New Date A solidarity 5 km running race is happening this Sunday having being postponed due adverse weather last week. The event is raising money for the national cancer association. This event is not only a competitive race, it also has a solidarity march with a children’s area, inflatables, food trucks and music. At 10:00 from the Maspalomas Stadium the children’s departure and at 11.00 it’s the adults turn. The running race and the walk will cause some road closures and traffic restrictions in the area during the event.

SUNDAY 1 MARCH, TEJEDA

MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y ARTESANAL

The traditional Agricultural and craft market of Tejeda is happening again this Sunday morning. There will be workshops for children and live music performance.

The market takes place every first Sunday of each month ( except September and February ). Visitors will find, among other things, seasonal produce harvested in the municipality as well as products made in Tejeda.

From 08:00 to 14:00.