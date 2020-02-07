The Canary Guide to Carnivals on Gran Canaria 2020

The most exciting of annual celebrations on Gran Canaria is about the start. The capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, kicks off Carnival season 2020 this Friday, 7th of February. The biggest of all the carnival celebrations on the island, lasting a whole month until the 1st of March. Carnival festivities will be celebrated in almost every corner of the island so there will be plenty to go and see and experience the unique magic, colour, fun and sheer spectacle of a truly magnificent start to spring here on Gran Canaria.

Here’s a little run down of what to expect over the coming days and weeks…

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 7.2. – 1.3. 2020

Theme : "Érase una vez", Once upon a time

7.2. The inaugural parade heralding the start of this year’s festivities starts at 20:30. Half an hour before the official proclamation, a musical parade will make its way through the oldest parts of the city from Triana to Vegueta, following a traditional route from Cairasco to the Plaza de Santa Ana where a street party and live public show will take place.

At 21:00 The official opening of the carnival festivities, beginning with a spectacle where the crowd attending join the master of ceremonies. You can expect masked revellers, murgas and comparsas and the final candidates for Carnival Queen (Reina del Carnaval) and Drag Queen to take part in the opening ceremony in Vegueta. At 21:40 there will be a concert by popular local group “Los Salvapantallas”

8.2. Children’s Comparsas “dance troupe” contest at 19:00

9.2. Children’s fancy costume festival at 11:00 and then at 20:00 The Grande Dame gala celebrating women of maturity and style.

10-12.2 The Murgas contests start at 20:30 ( Free entry subject to available seating.)

13.3. Adults fancy costume contest at 21:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina (Free entry subject to available seating)

14.2. Adult comparsas contest at 21:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina (Free entry subject to available seating)

Feathers and sequins to the rhythm of the batucadas identify the night of the street dance troupes. These groups reflect the essence of Carnival both because of the spectacular costumes and choreographies, as well as their relationship with music, rhythm and dance.

15.2. Daytime Carnival in Vegueta starting at 12:00 and at 21:00 the Final of murgas contest

16.2. The Canine Carnival at 12:00 and at 18:30 the Children’s gala

21.2. Carnival Queen Gala at 21:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina and a night of Carnival at 23:00

22.2. Family Carnival in Triana at 12:00, Carnival in the Sun at 17:00 and the Pre-selection for Drag Queen contestants at 21:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina ( ticketed event )

23.2. Meeting with all children’s murgas groups at 11:00 and Children’s parade at 17:00

24.2. Traditional Carnival at 19:00 in The Barranco del Guiniguada ( dress white and be prepared to be covered with talcum powder ). The Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina ( ticket event ) and a night of Carnival at 23:00 in Parque Santa Catalina

25.2 Martes de Carnaval ( Carnival Tuesday, Mardi Gras, Shrove Tuesday, Pancake day etc. ) It is a bank holiday in Las Palmas. Day time Carnival celebrations in Santa Catalina at 12:00

27.2. Integration Gala at 19:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina (Free entry subject to available seating)

28.2. The popular bodypainting contest at 21:00 on stage in Parque Santa Catalina (Free entry subject to available seating), A night of Carnival at 23:00 in Parque Santa Catalina

29.2. The Grand Parade at 17:00 and a night of Carnival at 23:00 in Parque Santa Catalina

1.3. Burial of the Sardine at 19:00 and burning of the Sardine and fireworks at 21:00

Gáldar 14.2. – 28.2. 2020

Theme: ‘ Cuentos y fábulas’ , Fairy tales and fables

14.2. A parade in the old town announcing the start of the Carnival at 20:00 and the Pregón, the opening ceremony at 21:00

15.2. Drag Queen Gala

16.2. Children’s Carnival Gala

18.2. School Carnival

19.2. Integration Gala

21.2. Parade

22.2. Family Carnival

25.2. Carnival + youth

28.2. Burial of the Sardine













Agüimes 15.2 – 8.3. 2020

Theme: “Agüimes, a multicultural Carnival”

Agüimes celebrates one of the most traditional carnivals on Gran Canaria, with the day of the “Old Carnival” during which tortillas and liquors are made and tasted in the streets. The murgas play an important role in these parties, both for their participation in competitions and parades and for being an active part in the organization of the Day Carnival, an act that takes more and more relevance in their carnival.

18-22.2. The XXXVIII Murgas Contest

Program has not been published yet

Ingenio, 20.2. – 1.3. 2020

Theme: Mejico Mexico!

The municipality of Villa de Ingenio celebrates their 52nd edition of Carnival.

Most events are held on Plaza de la Candelaria.

Highlights:

22.2. Daytime carnival

25.2. The wake of the Sardine and costume party

26.2. the 52nd Burial parade of the Sardine. ** starts at 21:00

28.2. The Drag Queen Gala at 21:00

1.3. Children’s Carnival 11:00-14:00

Santa Lucia de Tirajana 20.2. – 8.2. 2020

Theme: “Africa”

Friday, 6.3. Gala Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 at Teatro Víctor Jara – Vecindario

Saturday 7.3. Mogollón del Carnaval, Carnival Parade starts at 18:30, from Balos to El Doctoral

Full program has not been published yet

La Aldea de San Nicolás, 21.2. – 14.3. 2020

Theme : ‘Las Mil y Una Noches’ , “The Thousand and One Nights” ( The Arabian nights )

Friday 21.2. The traditional street parade of the educational centres of the municipality will be held. Children, dressed in the traditional way, will parade through the main streets of El Casco to finish with a dance in La Alameda, while tasting carnival tortillas.

Saturday 22.2. Daytime Carnival in the city centre with festive and fun, for the whole family, with attractions, activities and live music

Sunday 23.2. The Carnival Queen Gala held at the Centro de Majores on Calle Real. This act will feature a performance by Manu and his keyboards, which will liven up the dance.

Carnival Tuesday 25.2. Once again, La Aldea de San Nicolás, with the help of the Community Development Cultural Project, will be the scene of one of the few Carnival celebrations on the Islands and which date back to before the beginning of the last century.

Children dressed in the skins of goats, with horns and cowbells like cattle, will be accompanied by a shepherd. A traditional and typical masquerade ( dressed in old costumes, with their faces covered in a veil or chin cloth, cane in hand and a basket for collecting goodies) while creating thousands of pranks to get attention, asking for a pesetita or a small egg to make tortillas. Men will be dressed as women and women as men.

Saturday 7.3. Carnival parade and the first Mogollón ( a big “cave man” party )

Saturday 14.3. End of Carnival fiesta with the Burial of the Besugo and the second Mogollón.

Maspalomas, San Bartolomé de Tirajana 5.3. – 15.3. 2020

Theme: Los Musicales, musicals

One of the biggest annual events in the south, the Maspalomas Costa Canaria Carnival, is to celebrated between 5-15 March 2020. The upcoming festivities will be themed around ” Los Musicales”, musicals. The theme was selected by a popular vote, for the first time in its history.

Program has not been published yet

14.3. Parade

Arucas 6.3. – 28.3. 2020

Theme: “Una Arucas en cuento” , Arucas fairytale

Program has not been published yet

Teror , 6.3. – 7.3. 2020

Theme: ‘Gran Imperio Chino’, The Great Chinese Empire

Teror celebrates its 2020 Carnival in March dedicated to the ‘Great Chinese Empire’, concentrating their festive events in the city centre.

on Friday, March 6 the Carnival Gala

on Saturday, March 7, with the Carnival in Family and Burning of the Sardine. From noon to late night there will be leisure activities, parades, carnival playa area for children, high heel race, concerts, parade, etc, and the traditional burning of the Sardine in the Plaza de Sintes.

The various neighbourhoods of Teror will start to celebrate their carnival festivities from the end of February through to the middle of March.



Telde, 13.3. – 22.3. 2020 Theme: India, inspired by the colourful Bollywood



13.3. Pregón, the opening gala at Auditorio del parque urbano San Juan in the evening.

20.3. Drag Queen Gala

21.3. Parade

22.3. Daytime Carnival and the Burial of the Sardine

Carrizal in Ingenio, 15.3. – 29.3.

Theme: ‘El Carnaval de Carrizal, Un Carnaval Tan Genial’. Theme is “Aladdin”.

This is the other Carnival festivity in the municipality of Ingenio. The neighbourhood of Carrizal offers a very unique carnival experience. The Carnival is held on Playa Burrero.

19.3. Rescue of the Sardine and barbeque

20.3. Pregón, opening ceremony and Festival de Chirigotas

21.3. Carnival antiguo and verbena

22.3. Children’s carnival

25.3. 1st murgas competition

26.3. 2nd Murgas competition and awards

27.3. Drag Queen Gala and spectacles

28.3. Parade

28.3. Pet Carnival

Mogán, 17.3. – 22.3. 2020

Theme: India

Carnival Costa de Mogán 2020 is celebrated in Arguineguin. The epicenter of most events and activities is the market place, Plaza Negra. There are also small lively street parades in the tourist areas announcing the carnival to start as well as carnival celebrations in the neighbourhoods of the municipality.

21.3. Parade

Program has not been published yet

Santa Maria de Guía, 18.3. – 21.3. 2020

Theme: ‘Érase una vez un cuento’, ‘Once upon a time a story ‘ inspired by the characters in children’s stories

Saturday, 21.3., Gran Cabalgata del Carnaval en Familia, The Grand family parade.

Program has not been published yet

Agaete 20.3. – 29.3. 2020

Theme: Carnavales del Mundo, Carnivals of the world

Program has not been published yet

Valleseco 28.3. – 29.3.

Theme : still to be voted. “Pirates; “Stories”; “The Wild West”; or “Star Wars”

Program has not been published yet

Municipalities with no confirmation yet : Villa de Moya, Firgas, Artenara, Santa Brigida (normally end of March or beginning of April )