The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 6-8 December 2019

A lovely, long December weekend ahead with a bank holiday on a Friday making it an option for many locals to enjoy a “puente”, long “bridge” weekend. in the run up to the season’s festivities. With unfavourable weather forecast for many areas, rain and wind are predicted for pretty much the whole island, it is worth remembering that adverse conditions might cause cancellation of some outdoor events.

This Friday is Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) and marks the 41st anniversary of the referendum held on December 6, 1978 to enshrine into law the document that officially converted Spain to a Social Democracy. Two days later Sunday, 8 December, is the religious feast of the Immaculate conception. The Canary Islands government have chosen to transfer the holiday for Immaculate Conception (December 8), which falls on a Sunday, to another day of the year. This religious day celebrates the belief that christian belief that a virgin was preserved from “original sin”, even in pregnancy. Both days are national holidays in Spain.

The last of the Patronal festivities for the year 2019 on Gran Canaria is getting started in the lovely mountain town of Santa Lucia. There are many seasonal activities, sporting events and market going on this weekend and much more besides.

Remember that the Belen de Arena, sand nativity art, in the capital is open for visits until 7 January 2020.

TCG 42 6-8 December 2019 The Canary Guide to your winter weekend ahead Posted by TheCanary.TV on Thursday, December 5, 2019

6-8 DECEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA

FIESTAS DE SANTA LUCÍA

The festivities in honour of the municipal capital’s patron, Saint Lucia, begins officially on Saturday. There will be a eucharist mass at 18:00 and the proclamation, opening ceremony, in the parish church, at 19:00. Later this year’s newly elected “Lucia” will be presented in her first official appearance of the season.

Later at 22:00 Santa Lucia will enjoy music in the park.

On Sunday, “Día del Niño” a children’s fiesta will include various activities and bouncy castles, starting at 11:00 in the municipal park.

At 17:00 Scala en hi-fi infantil (a practised karaoke/playback style event) . This is followed by snacks for the little ones with a clown show.

The festivities continue until the 22md with the pilgrimage offering for the “Romería de Los Labradores” (a popular pilgrimage celebrating agricultural workers that this year turns 51, as a benchmark in the recovery of Canarian traditions) and includes Thursday 13 Dec as a local holiday in the municipality. (So expect banks and government offices to be closed). 6-8 DECEMBER, LAS PALMAS BELÉN DE ARENA DE LAS CANTERAS – SAND ART NATIVITY The Belen de Arena in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, on Las Canteras Beach ( at the La Puntilla end), is one of the main Christmas attractions in the capital city and for the island. Visits are free for the public, although donations are requested each year for charitable causes. Opening hours : Every day 09:00 – 22:00 Exceptions : 24 & 31 December and 5th of January when the exhibit will close at 20:00

6-8 DECEMBER, TELDE

FIESTAS DE LA CONCEPCIÓN y LA CAÑA DULCE

The ancient neighborhood of Jinámar in Telde are celebrating their traditional festivities in honour of the immaculate conception and sugar cane in the old town where for centuries sugar production was the main economic driver in the area. This weekend will see the main days of these traditional festivities for the people of Jinamar.

On Friday, “día del artesano y el labrador“. An artisans and harvest festival of fruits still grown in the area, varying from oranges to figs; olives to almonds and of course sugar cane. At 10:00 the artisan fair opens. All activities are to be in the Plaza de Jínámar and along the Carretera General, old main road.

10:00-11:30 tastings of gofio with milk.

11:00-14:00 an exhibition of classic and antiques cars.

11:00 exhibition of Canarian wrestling.

12:00 exhibition of “lucha de palos” stick fighting.

At 18:00 Peregrinación, pilgrimage to the church, where the offerings are presented at 20:00.

Later at 21:00 for the second year running, a folkloric festival .

On Saturday, a concert performed by popular local group Ultima Llave at 20:00 at Plaza de Jinamar and at midnight fireworks, followed by an after show presented by the group “Armonia”.

On Sunday, Diana floreada at 7:30.

At 10:00 Cattle Fair behind of Carretera General.

At 13:00 a religious procession in honour of the Immaculate Conception after the mass at the church at 12:00.

The City of Telde is situated in the South East of the Island of Gran Canaria, 14 km from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. With a history stretching back over 650 years, the first christian dioceses of the “Fortunate Islands” was created here in 1351 after the promulgation of the papal bull “Coelestis Rex Regum” and the native population was officially given the title of City. Telde was the power base of the last Faycans, or native high priests, and capital of one of the two “Guanartematos” or kingdoms that the island, Tamarán, was divided into for decades. When the Spanish conquest was finally completed in 1483, the native people were enslaved and a new town was built, devoted entirely to farming and sugar cane production, as part of the El Cortijo farmlands belonging to the aristocratic Manrique de Lara family, and later the Del Castillo family. The flourishing economy and a society of enterprising men made Telde, and its rulers, rich and prosperous with a remarkable social and cultural history.

7-8 DECEMBER, VILLA DE MOYA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM MOYA 2019-2020 Moya starts their Christmas festivities on this Saturday with a market and Christmas lights switch on event. their christmas market will be between 17:00-23:00 on Calle Miguel Hernández. At 17:00 there is to be an audiovisual puppetry spectacle at Plaza Tomás Morales. Children’s activities 18:30-22:30 on Calle Magistral Marrero. 19:00 the municipality nativity scene opens at the Casa Cultura. 20:00 the winter lighting switch on event with an audiovisual spectacle outside the church, Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. Between 20:00-23:00 christmas gastronomy will be on offer at Calle Leon y Castillo with eight stands representing the 8 islands (tapas for €2) as well as selling local produce. 21:30 concert of Del Caney at Plaza del árbol retondo. On Sunday, a christmas market runs from 10:00-15:00 on Calle Miguel Hernández. A fashion catwalk 12:00 at the municipal amphitheatre in Parque Pico Lomito. 11:00-14:30 children’s workshops and activities at parque Pico Lomito. 13:15 a “Christmas Rock” Spectacle at the entry to the church Nuestra Señora de Candelaria.

SATURDAY 7 DECEMBER, ARTENARA

MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERO DE ARTENARA

The highest altitude mountain village on the island, Artenara, have their agricultural and farmers market on Saturday from 11:00-15:00 in the picturesque little Plaza de San Matias. This gorgeous mountainside market is well worth a visit and also helps the local economy after the devastating fires this year. 7-8 DECEMBER, GÁLDAR CHRISTMAS PROGRAM As part of the town hall Christmas program, on Saturday, a vintage and christmas market between 09:00-14:00 on Plaza de Santiago. On Sunday, “Festividad de la Purísima Concepción”, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. 11:00 in Templo Arciprestal de Santiago there is a eucharist in honour of the most holy virgin. This is followed by a religious procession through the streets. The Royal City of Gáldar was the ancient capital of the island, Tamarán, home to the native Canario nobility and to the last king, or guanartemé, of the island, Tenesor Samidán, before the Spanish conquest, completed in 1483. When the castilian forces managed to capture the ruling monarch and his family, they took him to meet the Catholic Monarchs, Ferdinand and Isabella, who served as godparents to his baptism when he was forced to convert, taking the name Fernando Guanarteme, who on his return convinced his nobles to surrender, perhaps as a means to try to ensure his people’s survival in the face of insurmountable odds. The Conquerors dedicated the church there to Santiago de Los Caballeros, their national military patron, Saint James of the Knights. The last king advised the invaders in completing their conquest of the islands, before being mysteriously murdered, his body lost. His daughters were forced to marry, and their children presumably inherited much of the previously designated royal lands. Today it is an interesting and historic market town with regular events and a still thriving agricultural legacy.

SATURDAY 8 DECEMBER, LA ALDEA

ENCENDIDO NAVIDEÑO

La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipality on the island start their seasonal festivities this Saturday.

The monthly market, just in the afternoon this week, from 16:00-22:00. There are activities for the little ones; a children’s train, workshops and bouncy castles between 16:00-19:00.

At 19:00 the christmas lighting event, followed by the presentation of the holiday program and a performance from the parish choir. The evening continues with Abian Reyes 22:00-00:00 and then the popular music band “Aseres” playing until small wee hours. SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER, AGAETE FIESTAS DE LA CONCEPCIÓN The second most important major annual fiesta in the municipality, a parish fiesta, is held on the 8th of December: Fiestas de la Concepción. The Immaculate Conception (according to church teachings, this celebrates the conception of the blessed virgin, Mary, free from original sin by virtue of the foreseen merits of her son Jesus



On Sunday, a Solemn Eucharist in Parroquia de Ntra. Sra. de La Concepción, followed by the Procession through the streets of the town.

SPORTS EVENTS:

5-8 December, Las Palmas Open LPA Surf City 2019

Gran Canaria hosts another year of the best national surfers completing in the Open LPA Surf City 2019. This is a scoring test for the national surf circuit La Liga Iberdrola FESurfing.

La Cícer Beach, in the capital of Gran Canaria, will be the setting for the competition from December 5 to 8 and features the best surfers in Spain both male and female categories. The LPA Surf City Open will be the most important test of this year’s national surf circuit and the only one with a three-star rating and 1,400 points at stake. To this is added the incentive that the national surf titles 2019, male and female, which will be decided on Gran Canaria, guaranteeing a show of some of the very best national surfers of the day. 6-8 DECEMBER, GRAN CANARIA GRAN CANARIA BIKE WEEK – La Cicloturista Gran Canaria bike week has been happening since 1st of December. A sporting event, celebrated since 1988, it brings thousands of cycling enthusiastic to the island to explore the best that Gran Canaria has to offer. The program, from 1-8 December, the groups of cyclist enjoy some amazing routes around the islands. This weekend still to come : ( so watch out and be extra patient if you are out and about with a car ) On Friday, Maspalomas lighthouse – Arucas 91km. Travelling via Juan Grande, El Doctoral, Arinaga and climbing to Las Crucitas in Agüimes. Continuing to Ingenio, Cuatro Puertas, Telde, through El Barranco de Las Goteras, La Atalaya, El Pico de Bandama, towards La Calzada, San Lorenzo, Tenoya and finally to Arucas. On Saturday, Arucas – Maspalomas 123km. On the second day of the Grand Tour, this time on the western side till the Maspalomas Lighthouse. The route goes through Arucas, Guía, Gáldar, Agaete, El Risco, La Aldea de San Nicolás de Tolentino, Pueblo de Mogán, Arguineguín and Pasito Blanco. On Sunday, Maspalomas lighthouse to Taurito 54km. leaving at 10am.

SATURDAY 7 DECEMBER, MOGÁN

MOGÁN OPEN WATER

This is the eighth edition of this ocean swimming competition, and will include the special incentive of being the last test in the Open Water Canaries Cup, as well as the crossings of the Open Water Series circuit, crowning the winners of 2019.

The Plaza Marañuelas and the beach in Arguineguin is to be the nerve centre for the competition scheduled from 07:30 to 14:15.

07:30 Opening of the swimmer’s area. Plaza de las Marañuelas

9:15 Departure of the 10,1 km crossing from Playa de Mogán with Playa de las Marañuelas as the finish area.

11:00 Departure of the 4,6 km crossing from Puerto Rico Beach with Playa de las Marañuelas as finish area

12:00 Departure of the 2,1 km crossing from Anfi del Mar Beach, finishing at the Marañuelas Beach in Arguineguín.

14:15 Presentation of Trophies in Arguineguín.

The trophies for the entire open water series 2019 are to be given at 19:00 in an event hosted by The Market Puerto Rico.