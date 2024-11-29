This is it!
The big weekend of Christmas lights being switched on in most of the main towns on Gran Canaria with a few more still to come. This also means that the season to get jolly has truly commenced.
We have one busy weekend coming up, and that most US celebration of consumerism, the so-called Black Friday, can be clearly seen on Gran Canaria as well. There are plenty of other events going on this weekend like the Mogán Avocado fair, the Lamb Festival in Moya, a wine night in Santa Brígida and the last Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria of the year is held in Ingenio.
It’s just not the Xmas lights-on event happening this weekend, there are also Christmas Markets, and one of the most popular and visited seasonal attractions, the Sand Nativity – Bélen de Arena, will open to public for the next 5 weeks or so.
There will be some temporary road closures on Saturday as the Subida Fataga and San Bartolomé rally takes place and large groups of cyclists can also been seen on the roads across the island as Gran Canaria Bike Week starts this Sunday. Hello December !
Upcoming events:
4-8 December • The 40th Canary Islands Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
5 Dec – 5 Jan • Fun Fair, Xmas Market and Ice Skating Ring in Parque Santa Catalina & Plaza de Canarias
6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas
6-22 December • Patron Festivities Santa Lucía
7 December • Cumbre Vive in Artenara *** New date ***
8 December San Bartolomé de Tirajana • Christmas Lights-on event in Parque Sur de Maspalomas 🎄✨
14-15 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya 🎄✨
15 December • Orange Fair Telde 15 December: Christmas concert Playa de Mogán
21 December – 4 January • ‘Christmas of the World’,‘Navidades del Mundo’ Parque Sur de Maspalomas🎄✨
22 December 2024 • Romería de los Labradores (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers) Santa Lucía
28 December • Children’s End of Year Party in the morning Anexo II Playa del Inglés
31 December: Daytime New Year Party on the Beach of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria (11:00-15:00)
3 January: Christmas parade in Playa de Mogán
5 January • Reys Magos Parades
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española BRIDGE WEEKEND
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
All in all, some wonderful weekend weather to end November and start the Yule Tide month. Temperatures are reaching 30°C in the shade during the day in many places.
“Gran Canaria is still on alert for the risk of forest fire declared by the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, on Wednesday 27 November, from 3:00 p.m. upwards from an altitude of 1000 metres in the north and 400 metres in the south.”
Friday:
Clear skies, except for the occasional presence of high cloud during the second half of the day. Light haze affecting low altitudes. Temperatures with little change or slightly decreasing. Light wind from the southeast, moderate on the northeast and southwest slopes, as well as in high areas.
Saturday:
Clear skies with intervals of high cloudiness during the central hours. Light haze affecting mainly lower levels. Temperatures with few changes. Light wind from southeast to south, with intervals of greater intensity on the northeast and west slopes, as well as in high areas, especially on the north slope.
Sunday:
Generally clear or partly cloudy, with increasing cloudy intervals on the northern slopes of the mountainous islands, with a chance of light rain during the second half of the day. Light haze, which will subside in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly, especially on the northern slopes and summits. Generally light to moderate winds from the south. On the summits, light to moderate winds from the south turning to the west after midday.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BELEN DE ARENA - SAND NATIVITY LAS CANTERAS BEACH | 29 NOVEMBER - 7 JANUARY
The 19th Edition of the traditional and ephemeral nativity scene BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity runs between 29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 on Las Canteras Beach (La Puntilla end).
This year the beloved Sand Nativity pays tribute to the city’s neighbourhoods and promises, as always, to be an international benchmark. With renowned sculptors from around the world.
In addition, a special focus is on charitable work. All donations collected will go to Las Palmas’ soup kitchens, which do a commendable job. Last year €16,000 was raised and with your help this year it will be even more!
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital,
and for the island and a must-visit every year.
HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, LPA | CHRISTMAS FAIR | SATURDAY 30TH
Christmas Fair in the gardens of the Holy Trinity church in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Saturday, 30 November 2024.
From 11:00-15:00 enjoy the traditional fair with food, bar, tea, plants, second-hand bargains, books, toys, household goods, handicrafts, grand raffle, among others
TRIANA | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 29TH
Christmas is coming to Triana this Friday, November 29 as the Triana Business Association invites you to experience a magical afternoon full of excitement, music, and tradition:
📸 Photocall with Christmas penguins From 17:30 to 19:30 at Triana, 60.
👯♀️ lively Christmas Parades From 18:00 to 19:00. Enjoy the most festive atmosphere walking through the streets of Triana.
🎄 Traditional Christmas Lighting, starting at 19:00 by the Espiral del Viento to experience the most anticipated moment of the year, presented by the charismatic Dani Calero and Carolina Uche.
🎵 And as a final touch, enjoy The XMas Three Concert and close the night with a repertoire of the best American Christmas carols sung in three voices that will transport you to the most authentic America of the 50s”
💫 Come with your family and friends and welcome Christmas in Triana!
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MERCADILLO INGLÉS - THE ENGLISH MARKET "CHRISTMAS EDITION" | SUNDAY 1ST
🎄✨ The magic of Christmas awaits you this Sunday, 1 December 2024, the Xmas edition of the English Market
From 10:00 to 18:00 enjoy a children’s area, unique products, handmade gifts, Christmas treats, and much more in an atmosphere full of Christmas spirit. In addition, we are pet-friendly, bring your furry friends to experience the magic with you! 🐾❤️
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: 14 November – 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00.
- Thursday, November 14, stop at the Information Point and hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:50 and from 19:15 to 21:00.
- Friday, November 15, stop at the Information Point and regular schedule.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:45
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: 15 November – 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- Except Sundays 1, 8, 15 and 22 December: from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
GÁLDAR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER
Gáldar will celebrate their traditional Christmas lights-on event this Friday, 29 November 2024.
🎄✨ Gáldar at Christmas is magical! Once again, the city is transformed into the City of Christmas, full of lights, music, and excitement. On Friday at 18:00, enjoy the magical Christmas lighting event on Calle Capitán Quesada
The ice rink located next to the Juan Vega Mateos Sports Center will also be opened, as well as the Municipal Nativity Scene in the Town Hall, the royal mailbox of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men in front of La Recova de Gáldar, parades and many more surprises. At the event, the Christmas program will be announced.
Also, at 20:30 don’t miss the recording of the special New Year’s Eve gala on TV Canaria at Plaza de Santiago, with a luxury lineup: Natalia, Soul Sanet, Amistades Peligrosas, Arístides Moreno, Las K-Narias, Jadel, El Combo Dominicano and many more!
Experience the magic of Christmas in Gáldar! 🎅🎶
It is worth remembering that Flower Week will kick off its 26th edition on Wednesday 11 December, when Christmas-themed floral decorations will take over the main streets of the historic centre.
MOGÁN CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT IN ARGUINEGUÍN | SATURDAY 30TH
Mogán lights up Christmas this Saturday, 30 November and the Christmas program in the municipality will extend until 5 January with events such as La Casa de la Navidad, the Living Nativity Scene of Veneguera, Xmas carol events, parades, workshops, and free shows. As a novelty, a daytime party will be held on Puerto Rico Beach on the last day of the year to toast 2025 and a Santa Claus parade on December 23 in the Mogán Pueblo, aka Mogán Casco. More than 50 free events make up the Christmas program that will reach the neighbourhoods of Mogán from 30 November to the eve of Three Kings’ Day.
This Saturday, 30 November:
at 19:00 on the recently built pedestrian promenade in Arguineguín, a tribute to Fito & Fitipaldis by the Mogán Art Schools, followed by a fun and colorful show as the Christmas lights will be switched on. In addition, people who join the party will find stalls on the promenade to enjoy wines and tapas as well as artisan crafts. The evening will be rounded off by Los 600 and DJ Nacho.
The program, which will end on 5 January, will include well-established events such as the Living Nativity Scene in Veneguera on 25 December, the end-of-year celebrations in Arguineguín, Mogán and Playa de Mogán, and the Three Kings Parade. In addition, there will be concerts by the Mogán Municipal Band and the Mogán Art Schools, Christmas carol gatherings with the town’s street bands, workshops and family and children’s shows. All are free of charge.
MOGÁN AVOCADO FAIR IN ARGUINEGUÍN | SUNDAY 1ST
The ninth Mogán Avocado Fair takes place on Sunday, 1 December 2024 in Arguineguín from 10:00-16:00 at Plaza Pérez Galdós. Sale of avocados and other varieties of fruits. There will also be food, artisan crafts stalls, live music, etc.
The farmers of the municipality will put more than 4,500 kilos of this product on sale, known for its excellent quality as the ‘green gold’ of Mogán. People who come to enjoy the day will find other varieties of fruit grown in Mogán such as mangoes and oranges, but also processed products, crafts, and a gastronomic area with live music. For the second consecutive year, another municipality has been invited to participate with a stand. On this occasion, La Aldea de San Nicolás de Tolentino will offer its renowned tomatoes and products made from them.
The Fair will have the participation of fifteen farmers in 10 stalls distributed under the permanent tent in the Pérez Galdós square. They will put 4,500 to 5,000 kilos of avocado for sale of the different varieties, highlighting the ‘fuerte’, ‘Pinkerton’ and the hybrid varieties of the Guatemalan breed. Prices will start at 4 euros/kg. Up to 22 varieties of this fruit are produced in the municipality throughout the year and its cultivation occupies some 40 hectares, making it one of the main agricultural productions of the municipality along with mango, which will also be at the Fair this Sunday along with some 2,000 kilos of oranges. There will also be papayas, limes, lemons, pitayas and carambolas, as well as other vegetables grown in Mogán.
For the first time in the last edition, another municipality was invited to promote its local products. Then it was Telde with its oranges and this year it will be La Aldea de San Nicolás de Tolentino, specifically its agricultural cooperative, which will participate with tomatoes and products made from them.
In the marquee there will also be seven other stalls with processed products such as jams, cheeses, pastries, wine, aloe and honey. Around twenty craft stands will be set up in the square, as well as a restaurant area with 10 exhibitors, where, as expected, avocados and local products from the municipality will be the stars of the different creations. The offer will also include Gran Canaria wines, craft beer, ice cream, crepes and guarapo.
The gastronomic will also feature live music by Parranda El Mejunje, Mariachi Peléon with Yamiley Cruz, and the group La Tribu.
VEGA DE SAN MATEO | CHRISTMAS MARKET & LIGHTS-ON EVENT | 29 NOVEMBER - 1 DECEMBER
The first edition of the Vega de San Mateo exclusive Christmas Market with decorations and typical pastries for these dates. Concerts, children’s activities, parades, and lighting of Xmas lights will liven up the three days, 29 November – 1 December 2024. ⭕️ Old Town of La Vega, Rambla de la Constitución and Calle Principal
Opening hours:
Friday 16:00-19:00
Saturday 10:00-19:00 ( concert by Plátano Swing by the church at 18:30 )
Sunday 10:00-15:00
Friday 29 November:
16:00-19:00 the Xmas market
from 16:00 Children’s workshops and storytelling at Plaza de Santa Ana
19:00 Lively little street parade from Plaza de Santa Ana to Plaza de la Solidaridad
20:00 Switching on the lights at Plaza de la Solidaridad enlivened by a choir and fireworks. 🎄🌟
Afterwards, a Christmas concert by Pedro Manuel Afonso
TELDE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 30TH
Telde is switching on the Christmas lights this Saturday, 30 November 2024 ✨🎅🏼🎄.
at 18:00 Enjoy a lively parade with music and animated characters from Parque Francy Roca Park to Parque Arnao
at 18:30 in Parque Arnao, the official switching on of the Christmas lights 🎄 🎵 with a special performance by the Rainbow Gospel Choir, which will fill the night with magic and emotion.
A total of 104 Christmas motifs in the form of murals, 125 on columns, 163 hanging figures, 57 large 3D figures, 270 meters of illuminated tow, 800 meters of colored LED hose, and 10,000 meters of light cord distributed among trees, railings and other elements of the city will be in charge of giving color and brightness to the municipality this Christmas. 🎁👨👩👧👦
The main novelties this year will be the Bosque de los Sueños, Forest of Dreams and the Ruta de la Navidad, Christmas route.
VALSEQUILLO CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 30TH
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 30 TH
🎄✨ The magic of Christmas arrives to La Aldea on Saturday, 30 November 2024! ✨🎅🏼
The City Council of La Aldea de San Nicolás invites you to enjoy the Christmas Lighting together and an afternoon full of excitement and surprises.
📍 Plaza La Alameda
🎨 6:00 p.m.: Workshops and children’s entertainment for the little ones.
💡 7:30 p.m.: Great Christmas Lighting!
🎤 8:00 p.m.: Performance by Neftalí Robaina.
🎷 8:30 p.m.: Spectacular closing with Gran Canaria Big Band.
Come with your family and friends to experience an unforgettable start to the Christmas season. 🌟🎁 We’ll be waiting for you!
SANTA LUCÍA | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | 29 NOVEMBER & 30 NOVEMBER
Santa Lucía de Tirajana begins its Christmas program this Friday with parades and the lighting of Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario. The 2024-25 Christmas program contains more than fifty children’s, recreational, and cultural activities that will be held on Avenida de Canarias, in the ‘Ciudad Infantil’, in Santa Lucía casco, Sardina, Doctoral or the Víctor Jara theatre.
Friday 29 November:
17:00 A parade from Doctoral to the Pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario
18.30 The official Christmas lighting will take place in the Open Commercial Zone of Avenida de Canarias.
Saturday 30 November:
from 19:00 there will be a performance and the Christmas lighting will take place in Santa Lucía town centre, up in the mountains.
AGÜIMES | CHRISTMAS MARKET | 29 NOVEMBER - 1 DECEMBER
Opening hours:
on Friday from 17:00 to 21:00
on Saturday from 10:00 to 21:00
on Sunday from 10:00-15:00
At the same time, there will be activities aimed at the whole family. On Friday at 20:00 the Municipal Music Band will delight the public with Christmas carols from all times and for all tastes. On Saturday at 12:00 there will be a magic show by Archi the Magician. In the afternoon, the musical show Magical Christmas will be performed, and a gospel concert by the Musical Association Voces Soul Canarias. Finally, on Sunday at 12:00, the puppet show ‘Una estrella singular’ will take place.
CHRISTMAS MARKET @ ALPENDRE DEL AMO - SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS | 30 NOVEMBER - 1 DECEMBER 🎄✨
Dates:
30 November – 1 December
7 December – 8 December
15 December
21 December – 22 December
Opening hours: 18:00-23:00
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
This Saturday, 23 November enjoy a Musical show “Un Paseo Por Tus Sueños” starting at 18:30
INGENIO | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA | 30 NOVEMBER - 1 DECEMBER
A new edition of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria. This edition takes place in the municipality of Ingenio on Saturday and Sunday, 30 November – 1 December 2024. The fair is open on both days 09:00-14:00 and takes place on Plaza de Candelaria, just next to the church.
45 agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy, and the preservation of the landscape.
Fruits and vegetables, cheeses, wines, honey, artisan bread, jams, olives, baked goods, croquettes, craft beers, cider, juices and much more …
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
This is the last fair of the year!
VILLA MOYA LAMB FESTIVAL - FIESTA DEL CORDERO | SATURDAY 30TH
Villa de Moya is hosting the Lamb Festival, Fiesta del Cordero this Saturday, 30 November 2024.
The gastronomic event between 12:00-17:00, held on the esplanade of the Fontanales school promises to provide a unique experience for the whole family. In addition to the delicious food, there will be exciting musical performances and entertaining children’s workshops. It’s an occasion to share and enjoy the countryside that you won’t want to miss!
In order to facilitate transportation and parking for all attendees, the road will be one-way and we will have a free bus that will make a circular route (12:00-17:00) to bring everyone to the event venue, the school esplanade
and there is more…
20 restaurants in the north of Gran Canaria (Gáldar, Guía, Moya and Tejeda) are also participating ‘Jornadas Gastronómicas de Cordero’, Gastronomic Days of the Lamb, starting on the weekend of November 18 and will continue for four consecutive weekend.
Check HERE all the participating restaurants in “Entre Corderos y Fogones” Between Lambs and Stove 2024.
SANTA BRÍGIDA NIGHT OF WINE | FRIDAY 29TH
This Friday, November 29, Calle Nueva in Santa Brígida will become the epicentre of wine and music with the celebration of the second and most anticipated ‘Noche de Vinos’. The event will begin at 20:30 and will run until midnight, giving the opportunity to enjoy a select variety of wines, gastronomy, and live music by The Cavaliers and Kalima Limón, in a festive and welcoming atmosphere.
‘Noche de Vinos’ is an activity organized by the Santa Brígida City Council, through the Department of Socioeconomic and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Gran Canaria Wine Route, which includes the participation of local winegrowers, wineries on the island and the collaboration of the local restaurateurs.
The event is part of the ‘Santa Brígida con Vinos 2024’ program, which seeks to encourage the consumption of local products and promote the island’s wine culture, highlighting its tradition and quality.
RALLY SUBIDA FATAGA AND SAN BARTOLOMÉ | SATURDAY 30TH
The 2024 Las Palmas Mountain Championship season is coming to an end this Saturday, with the Fataga and San Bartolomé de Tirajana “climbs”. The list of entrants, for both events, is made up of 57 vehicles: 25 in Speed, 15 in Rally-Formula, and 17 teams in Regularity Sport. The Escudería Maspalomas organises the traditional double event of the Las Palmas Mountain Championship, the Fataga and San Bartolomé de Tirajana climbs.
The test program begins on Friday afternoon-evening with the administrative and technical checks in the village of Fataga, from 17:00 to 21:00.
On Saturday, the Fataga training run starts at 09:00, followed by the two official stages, and in the afternoon the San Bartolomé ramp (Tunte) starts at 14:30, and is followed by the official stages.
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the stages on Saturday, 30 November 2024”
⛔️ GC-60 from Fataga – San Bartolomé is closed between 08:00-14:00
⛔️ GC-65 from Cruce de Taidia to San Bartolomé is closed between 12:30-19:00
GRAN CANARIA BIKE WEEK | 1-8 DECEMBER
Gran Canaria Bike Week is a combination of sports, tourism, gastronomy, history, and much more… cycling through deep ravines, imposing volcanic craters and cliffs, next to the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and the beaches of this fairytale island.
All stages can be seen HERE!
Sunday 1 December: Plaza de San Juan (Telde) – Valsequillo – Telde – Ingenio – Agüimes – Pico Las Nieves
“Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some brief traffic delays on the cycling routes and throughout the days planned.”
•Monday 2 December: Day off
•Tuesday 3 December: Maspalomas, Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas – Degollada de la Yegua, Fataga – Mirador de Tunte (avituallamiento y salida Starter) – Cruz Grande – Ayacata – Tejeda – carretera de Las Presas – Fagagesto – Hoya Pineda – Plaza de Santiago de Gáldar – Maspalomas.
•Wednesday 4 December: Gáldar – Agaete – El Risco – La Aldea – Tasartico – Pie de la Cuesta – Mogán – Taurito – Maspalomas Hotel Suite&Dunas by Dunas
•Thursday 5 December: Maspalomas Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas – Palmitos Park – Ayagaures – Mirador de Pedro González – Maspalomas Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas
Friday 6 December: Arucas – Buenlugar – Azuaje- Moya – Juncalillo – Pinos de Gáldar – Arucas
•Saturday 7 December: Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas (Maspalomas) – Puerto Rico – Puerto de Mogán – Pie de La Cuesta – Piccolo Stelvio – Presa de Las Niñas (avituallamiento) – Ayacata – Tunte – Fataga – Degollada La Yegüa – Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas (Maspalomas)
•Sunday 8 December: Maspalomas -Pasito Blanco – El Pajar – Arguineguín – Patalavaca – Puerto Rico – Amadores – Tauro – Taurito and back to Maspalomas
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.