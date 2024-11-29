The ninth Mogán Avocado Fair takes place on Sunday, 1 December 2024 in Arguineguín from 10:00-16:00 at Plaza Pérez Galdós. Sale of avocados and other varieties of fruits. There will also be food, artisan crafts stalls, live music, etc.

The farmers of the municipality will put more than 4,500 kilos of this product on sale, known for its excellent quality as the ‘green gold’ of Mogán. People who come to enjoy the day will find other varieties of fruit grown in Mogán such as mangoes and oranges, but also processed products, crafts, and a gastronomic area with live music. For the second consecutive year, another municipality has been invited to participate with a stand. On this occasion, La Aldea de San Nicolás de Tolentino will offer its renowned tomatoes and products made from them.

The Fair will have the participation of fifteen farmers in 10 stalls distributed under the permanent tent in the Pérez Galdós square. They will put 4,500 to 5,000 kilos of avocado for sale of the different varieties, highlighting the ‘fuerte’, ‘Pinkerton’ and the hybrid varieties of the Guatemalan breed. Prices will start at 4 euros/kg. Up to 22 varieties of this fruit are produced in the municipality throughout the year and its cultivation occupies some 40 hectares, making it one of the main agricultural productions of the municipality along with mango, which will also be at the Fair this Sunday along with some 2,000 kilos of oranges. There will also be papayas, limes, lemons, pitayas and carambolas, as well as other vegetables grown in Mogán.

For the first time in the last edition, another municipality was invited to promote its local products. Then it was Telde with its oranges and this year it will be La Aldea de San Nicolás de Tolentino, specifically its agricultural cooperative, which will participate with tomatoes and products made from them.

In the marquee there will also be seven other stalls with processed products such as jams, cheeses, pastries, wine, aloe and honey. Around twenty craft stands will be set up in the square, as well as a restaurant area with 10 exhibitors, where, as expected, avocados and local products from the municipality will be the stars of the different creations. The offer will also include Gran Canaria wines, craft beer, ice cream, crepes and guarapo.

The gastronomic will also feature live music by Parranda El Mejunje, Mariachi Peléon with Yamiley Cruz, and the group La Tribu.