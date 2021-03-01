Select Page

Spain urges European Commission toward European vaccination certificate to guarantee safe travel

Posted by | Mar 1, 2021 | , , , , , , , , , , , , , | 0 |

Spain urges European Commission toward European vaccination certificate to guarantee safe travel

Spain has urged the European Commission (EC) to accelerate the introduction of a European vaccination certificate, as a “useful and effective” tool to resume mobility in a safe way and guarantee safe travel.

At the meeting of European Union Ministers of Tourism, the Spanish Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, urged the EC to develop an ambitious program for the recovery of EU community tourism under the new budgetary framework that allows Europe to continue being a tourism industry reference throughout the world.

The minister proposed the development of digital instruments for interoperable health information among States be accelerated, including the European vaccination certificate to facilitate mobility interrupted by the pandemic. In addition, she said that it is necessary to advance the adoption of common protocols in all Member States to avoid prohibitions on the movement of travellers within the internal market, as well as with third countries, especially in the case of the United Kingdom, since coordination in this matter will be essential to guarantee the gradual recovery of tourism.

Maroto insisted that it is important to have the tools ready to restart mobility, and to return Europe to being a safe travel destination when the data on the incidence of the virus allow it. Likewise, she advocated for expanding the Regulation of Extension by Categories of aid compatible with the internal market to reinforce the framework of state aid and favour aid schemes focused on the solvency of tourism companies, who will take longer than other economic sectors to recover their activity.

COVID-19 vaccination passports have been talked about for some time, particularly in The Canary Islands where we received the first pilot flight for “Health Passports” last summer and introduced Certification protocols for tourism accommodations, and more recently have been exploring the ways in which European vaccination passports might be implemented.  While our primary season is still 9 months away, the summer may well provide us with an opportunity to really put all that learning to work to help ensure the very best of hospitality and safety for our returning visitors.

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Coronavirus – Spain travel advice from British Government

Coronavirus – Spain travel advice from British Government

1st May 2020

Gran Canaria President wants migrants quickly moved on to mainland Europe

Gran Canaria President wants migrants quickly moved on to mainland Europe

13th September 2020

Livestock farm owner detained for animal abuse and possession of a machine gun

Livestock farm owner detained for animal abuse and possession of a machine gun

6th August 2018

Man attacked in Puerto Rico shopping center dies in hospital

Man attacked in Puerto Rico shopping center dies in hospital

25th January 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *