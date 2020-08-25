Puerto Rico party boat excursion fined following serious safety infringements

The Canary Islands Health Service, following a proposal from the General Corps of the Policia Canaria (CGPC), have issued a fine of €6.000 to the owners of a commercial party boat excursion based in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria for serious infractions having failed to comply with measures established by the Government of the Canary Islands against COVID-19, such as not keeping interpersonal safety distance and not wearing masks.

The events took place at an excursion that was held on August 16 starting from the tourist port town of Puerto Rico, in the south western municipality of Mogán. Police were able to verify that security measures to avoid possible COVID-19 infections were violated in a palpable way, both by the attendees and by the organisation itself.

Prior to this event, the company to which the fine has been issued also disclosed compliance with safety regulations in advertising for the party, subsequently verifying, after the investigation carried out agents of the Polica Canaria, that standards were not complied with and that there was a certain permissiveness on the part of the company in their failure to maintain the required standards.

The company, a party boat excursion in Puerto Rico, had planned other two parties for August 23 and 29, with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, it was also proposed that these two events be suspended as a precautionary measure as the Policia Canaria considered that there was a high risk that security measures would be violated again, and consequently there was a real danger of contagion among those attending the event and its subsequent spread among the population.

The party boat excursion infringements have been classified as serious, both due to omissions and non-compliance with regulations, with the potential to cause serious damage to the health of the general population. Among the regulations established by the Canary Islands Government, it is stated that recreational, leisure and excursion boats with economic activity may open to the public exclusively offering outdoor spaces, for seated consumption, with a maximum allowed capacity of 75%. In addition, attendees must use masks and maintain the established interpersonal safety distance, and that groups of more than 10 people are prohibited.