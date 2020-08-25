Select Page

Puerto Rico party boat excursion fined following serious safety infringements

The Canary Islands Health Service, following a proposal from the General Corps of the Policia Canaria (CGPC), have issued a fine of €6.000 to the owners of a commercial party boat excursion based in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria for serious infractions having failed to comply with measures established by the Government of the Canary Islands against COVID-19, such as not keeping interpersonal safety distance and not wearing masks.

The events took place at an excursion that was held on August 16 starting from the tourist port town of Puerto Rico, in the south western municipality of Mogán. Police were able to verify that security measures to avoid possible COVID-19 infections were violated in a palpable way, both by the attendees and by the organisation itself.

Prior to this event, the company to which the fine has been issued also disclosed compliance with safety regulations in advertising for the party, subsequently verifying, after the investigation carried out agents of the Polica Canaria, that standards were not complied with and that there was a certain permissiveness on the part of the company in their failure to maintain the required standards.

The company, a party boat excursion in Puerto Rico, had planned other two parties for August 23 and 29, with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, it was also proposed that these two events be suspended as a precautionary measure as the Policia Canaria considered that there was a high risk that security measures would be violated again, and consequently there was a real danger of contagion among those attending the event and its subsequent spread among the population.

The party boat excursion infringements have been classified as serious, both due to omissions and non-compliance with regulations, with the potential to cause serious damage to the health of the general population. Among the regulations established by the Canary Islands Government, it is stated that recreational, leisure and excursion boats with economic activity may open to the public exclusively offering outdoor spaces, for seated consumption, with a maximum allowed capacity of 75%. In addition, attendees must use masks and maintain the established interpersonal safety distance, and that groups of more than 10 people are prohibited.

The General Corps of the Canarian Police reminds citizens of the need to maintain the safety and prevention guidelines against Covid-19, which were updated on August 21, including the mandatory use of maska on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use, or that is open to the public, regardless of  interpersonal safety distances of 1.5 meters minimum; the prohibition of smoking on public roads and in outdoor spaces, provided that it is not possible to guarantee the maintenance of an interpersonal safety distance of two meters and, in restaurants, the maximum occupation per table or group of tables indoors and outdoors is ten people, among other measures.

Likewise, emphasis is placed on the recommendation to avoid staying in enclosed or crowded places and in the vicinity of other people and, likewise, with respect to conditions for the development of certain activities, the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads will be fined in accordance with the provisions of Law 9/1998, of July 22, on prevention, assistance and social insertion in the field of drug addiction.

