Canary Islands Ministry of Health confirms 1262 cases of coronavirus COVID-19

The Ministry of Health stressed the importance of maintaining maximum confinement to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming ill. In particular patients with weakened immune systems, diabetics, people with chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney or neuromuscular disease, or people with cancer.

It is therefore very important to insist on the collaboration of the youngest members of society, since they may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. For this reason, they are the ones who must maintain the most measures of confinement and social distance.

Tenerife is still the island with the most cases found, standing today at 741; Gran Canaria follows with 365 cases; La Palma, 62 cases; Lanzarote, 51 cases; Fuerteventura, 32 cases; La Gomera, 8 cases and El Hierro, 3 cases.