Maspalomas Carnival Parade Events Cancelled Due To Contagion Risk

The touristed southern municipal town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana has announced this Wednesday afternoon that they will be cancelling all official events connected to the Maspalomas International Carnival grand parade, which had been planned for this Saturday 14th March, to prevent further contagion that risks increasing the number of cases of coronavirus on Gran Canaria, already confirmed to have affected at least seven people.

The Consistory has sought advice and taken on board the recommendations of the Canary Islands Executive Committee, an organization who gathered this Wednesday to determine what measures need to be taken to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. They specifically advised the local council to suspend the parade, a mass event at which up to 300,000 people were expected to attend this coming Saturday.

In a press conference held this Wednesday at the Riu Don Miguel hotel in Playa del Inglés, to present candidates for the Carnival Queen competition, the council announced that it will still hold the Drag Queen Gala, this Thursday, March 12, but that they will not do so in public, but instead behind closed doors, without an audience, so it will only be broadcast on TVE in the Canary Islands.