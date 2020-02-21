Gran Canaria Weather: Uncertainty, Strong Winds, Heavy Seas, and Calima Dust

Thehave today warned of uncertain conditions as a deepening storm system over the Atlantic ocean, to the south and west of the Canary Islands, over the next few days is expected to

From Saturday strong winds are expected to reach Gran Canaria with very strong gusts from the east intensifying on Sunday, and possibly exceeding 80-100 km per hour, particularly in high altitude and inland areas they could potentially exceed 120 km/h .

The winds from the east component will very likely bring quite thick blankets of African dust suspended in the air over the islands leading to a significant reduction in visibility throughout most of the archipelago, possibly to below 1500 meters in some places.

AEMET have also highlighted the likelihood of rough seas, especially on Sunday morning, with east winds of force 7 in coastal areas.

Day time temperatures are expected to climb up to 29ºC in the shade, possibly higher in direct sunlight, though with calima this heavy that may not be an added complication.

The situation looks likely to continue at least until Monday 24, when wind conditions will tend to decrease in intensity from the afternoon, and thereby improve the situation at sea, although there is a distinct probability of strong winds, high temperatures and dust continuing on into next week.