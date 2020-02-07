The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 7-9 February 2020

And here we go! A grand weekend ahead on the island. The Gran Canaria Carnival season 2020 starts this weekend in the capital Las Palmas. “Gran Canaria Me Gusta”- fair is at INFECAR. The first edition of Traditions fair in Artenara and more beside.

Blue skies and some more manageable winter weather is back after a few days of heavy calima. AEMET, the Spanish meteorological agency are predicting sunny days in the south with a steady 25º celsius in the shade and some possible clouds in the sky. Las Palmas is expecting a cloudy weekend but with temperatures looking set to top 20º in the shade, higher in direct sunlight, and no rain the outlook is great. Friday and Saturday may seem a little overcast up in the mountains.

7-9 FEBRUARY IN LAS PALMAS,

“GRAN CANARIA ME GUSTA” – FAIR

The 7th edition of the “Gran Canaria Me Gusta” -fair between 7-9 February is at INFECAR in Las Palmas.

#GranCanaria I like – fair features exhibitions, tastings and the sale of agricultural produce, livestock and fisheries, ecological organic produce, traditional crafts, culture, folklore, sports, activities and of course tourism.

See the full program of activities here ( in Spanish )

Opening hours: On Friday and Saturday 10:30-20:00 and on Sunday 10:30-17:00.

Entry fee: On Friday €1,50. Saturday and Sunday €3,00

7-9 FEBRUARY IN LAS PALMAS,

CARNIVAL LAS PALMAS 2020

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates Carnival between 7 February to 1 March 2020. This year the theme is “Érase una vez”, Once upon a time. The world of stories, whether children’s or adults’, based on universal literature or television series that deconstruct mythical characters, such as the popular “Once Upon a Time” TV-series. The work of Hans Christian Andersen, The Brothers Grimm or Perrault as well as the followers of television sagas based on their stories.

On Friday, a parade to announce the starting of the Carnival, the Pregón and a concert

Half an hour before at 20:30, the official start of festivities, a musical parade will make its way through the Triana and Vegueta areas, from Cairasco to Plaza de Santa Ana.

At 21:00 The official opening of the carnival festivities, a spectacle in which the heroes are the crowd attending and the master of ceremonies. Masked revellers, murgas and comparsas join the candidates for Carnival Queen (Reina del Carnaval) and Drag Queen and take part in the opening ceremony in Vegueta. At 21:40 a concert by “Los Salvapantallas”

On Saturday, Contest of children’s troupes

The new generation of the Carnival. Starting at 19:00, the children put on a broad display of rhythm and choreography, and also add energy and enthusiasm, as they present the acts they have worked on for a whole year. Parque Santa Catalina. Free admission until capacity is reached.



On Sunday, Children’s costume Festival & Gala of the Grand Dame

At 11:00 The main stage at Parque Santa Catalina is festooned in lights and colour for a day on which families and kids play the leading role. Ingenuity, fantasy and a great deal of imagination are the ingredients for an event open to all children who have previously enrolled. Free admission until capacity is reached. At 20:00 Gala of the Grand Dame. Grand Dame Gala. All ages are represented on the throne of Carnival, the Grand Dame, or Great Lady, is chosen among the most senior of our citizens to be candidates for the crown. Free admission until capacity is reached. Parque Santa Catalina.







7-8 FEBRUARY IN ARTENARA,

FERIA DE LAS TRADICIONES

The first edition of “Fair of Traditions” will take place 8-9 February 2020 in Artenara. The highest altitude village on Gran Canaria and the least populated. This mountain village is surrounded by nature and tranquility and is also known for it’s large ‘ Rio style’ Jesus statue, the Heart of Jesus, placed in 1996, created by the sculptor José Luis Marrero. Beautiful views and viewpoints, and location of archaeological interest, with various flavours of local gastronomy

The Fair of Traditions offers a farmers’ market, tasting of the traditional roasted pig, workshops and inflatables for the little ones and traditional workshops (almond oil, gofio, brooms, ceramics, pineapple etc.), for everyone.

The recording of the program “Noche de Taifas” and the performances of popular music by Los Gofiones, Yeray Rodríguez, Domingo Rodríguez “El Colorado”, among others.

On Saturday, the market opens at 10:30, at 11:00 workshops, at 12:00 activities for children, at 13:00 live music by Los Gofiones, at 14:00 tasting of roast pig. Later in the evening, recording of “Noche de Taifas” at 19:30.

On Sunday, the market opens at 10:00, at 11:00 workshops of traditions, 11:30 activities for children, at 12:00 and 13:30 live music performances, at 14:00 tasting of roast pig.







SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY IN LAS PALMAS

MUSICANDO

#Musicando, a series of free outdoor concerts for all to enjoy. The fifth series started on 25 of January 2020 at Parque Doramas in Las Palmas. All concerts start at 21:00 and are free entry until seats full.

This Saturday, Carmen Paris “En Síntesis” at José Antonio Ramos auditorium in the Parque Doramas.

This award winning singer, composer, pianist and lyricist has renewed and revitalised Iberian folk music by mixing it with rhythms and melodies from the Mediterranean and from Africa and America. She will be accompanied by Diego Ebbeler in piano and Jorger Tejerina in percussion and chorus.

Carmen París was born in Tarragona in 1966. Her music is a mix of the “jota” (traditional music from the region of Aragon) and other rhythms such as flamenco, al-Andalus music, jazz and other contemporary sounds. Her work has internationalised the “jota”.

SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY, ARUCAS

EL MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERO DE ARUCAS

This market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the main exti to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here for the precise map location. The market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs to the consumer.

The market is on from 09:00 to 13:30. Fruits, vegetables , cheese , flowers, meats , fish , sweets , bread, honey , mushrooms , plants and much more.

SUNDAY 8 FEBRUARY, MOGÁN

OPEN MOUNTAIN BIKE ARGUINEGUÍN

This Sunday, the Open Mountain Bike Arguineguín will open the MTB-XC 2020 calendar with the distances of 25 and 40 kilometres that take places via some of the hiking routes around the municipality.

Participants leave at 10:00 from Avenida Manuel Álamo Suárez, next to the Las Marañuelas beach in Arguineguín, and will take the road to the Cortadores, ascending 800 meters until reaching the viewpoint of El Sao. The finish point, will be located on calle Damascus ( which will be partially closed ), next to the school “IES Arguineguín” sports pavillion.