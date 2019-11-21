Las Palmas sand art nativity opens on 29th of November- Belén de arena de Las Canteras
The work of fencing, conditioning and moving the sand in preparation for the construction of the Bethlehem Nativity has already begun in the area of La Puntilla , on Las Canteras Beach. This work of art, promoted by the Department of Tourism of the city council and the Tourist Board of Gran Canaria , will be modeled by sculptors from Russia, France, Belgium, Italy, United States, Canada and Latvia, starting from this week.
243,000 people visited the sand Bethlehem in 2018 and €25,000 was collected in donations, which will be awarded to worthy causes in the city this coming January..
Inauguration: 29 November
Last day / Closes : 7 January
opening hours : Every day 09:00 – 22:00
Exceptions : 24 & 31 of December and 5th of January 09:00- 20:00