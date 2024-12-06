There is a wonderful selection of events to attend, with fairs, concerts and Christmas markets happening over the next few weeks. Here are just our top picks for this weekend, including, among others, the last of the Xmas lights on events. On Saturday in Tejeda and Moya and then on Sunday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. There is a Market, Fun Fair and Ice rink to enjoy in the capital in the same area and more to discover.

The feast day of the immaculate conception (8 December) landed this year on a Sunday and there will be festivities to enjoy like in Agaete, celebrating one of their traditional patrons.

In the south, there is the 40th Craft Fair of The Canary Islands, by the Maspalomas lighthouse, to explore as well as the Big Bang Vintage festival at Holidayworld Maspalomas.

On Saturday, up in the mountains discover Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, as they celebrate ‘Cumbre Vive’ festival, all about traditions, nature and art.

The last of the Patronal Saint’s festivities for the year on Gran Canaria starts this weekend in the lovely southeastern mountain village of Santa Lucía. The main day of festivities is on Friday 13 December, and the night before, and it is also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.