What a lovely December weekend ahead, with a national bank holiday on Friday making it an option, for many locals, to enjoy a long “puente” (bridge) weekend.
There is a wonderful selection of events to attend, with fairs, concerts and Christmas markets happening over the next few weeks. Here are just our top picks for this weekend, including, among others, the last of the Xmas lights on events. On Saturday in Tejeda and Moya and then on Sunday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. There is a Market, Fun Fair and Ice rink to enjoy in the capital in the same area and more to discover.
The feast day of the immaculate conception (8 December) landed this year on a Sunday and there will be festivities to enjoy like in Agaete, celebrating one of their traditional patrons.
In the south, there is the 40th Craft Fair of The Canary Islands, by the Maspalomas lighthouse, to explore as well as the Big Bang Vintage festival at Holidayworld Maspalomas.
On Saturday, up in the mountains discover Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, as they celebrate ‘Cumbre Vive’ festival, all about traditions, nature and art.
The last of the Patronal Saint’s festivities for the year on Gran Canaria starts this weekend in the lovely southeastern mountain village of Santa Lucía. The main day of festivities is on Friday 13 December, and the night before, and it is also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming events:
11 Dec – 2 Jan • The 26th Flower Week Gáldar 🎄✨
14-15 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya 🎄✨
15 December • Orange Fair Telde
15 December • Christmas concert Playa de Mogán🎄✨
19 Dec – 5 Jan • CC Las Arenas Xmas Market 🎄✨
19 Dec – 5 Jan • Gáldar Christmas Market 🎄✨
20-22 December Agaete Christmas Market 🎄✨
21 December – 4 January • ‘Christmas of the World’,‘Navidades del Mundo’ Parque Sur de Maspalomas🎄✨
22 December 2024 • Romería de los Labradores (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers) Santa Lucía
28 December • Children’s End of Year Party in the morning Anexo II Playa del Inglés
31 December: Daytime New Year Party on the Beach of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria (11:00-15:00)
3 January: Christmas parade in Playa de Mogán 🎄✨
5 January • Reys Magos Parades 🎄✨
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española BRIDGE WEEKEND
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
It is looking like another beautiful December weekend on the cards to celebrate the arrival of the Yule time season on Gran Canaria. Temperatures are comfortable, at between 20 & 25 °C during the daytime, in the shade, but jackets may required in the evenings, especially if you are up in the mountains. As the weekend progresses so will the cloud cover as there is some rain in the forecast for Monday to start the week to come.
TEJEDA MARKET & CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON EVENT | 6 & 7 DECEMBER
Tejeda awaits you this long December weekend, Friday and Saturday 6-7 December 2024.
Friday 6 December:
11:00-15:00 “Tejeda, Canarian Almond Capital” in the Plaza del Socorro and Agricultural and Artisanal Market to enjoy with the almond as the main protagonist.
And in La Vaguada almond pastry workshops, dessert contest with almonds as the main ingredient, and children’s activities for the little ones in the house.
at 13:30 closing musical performance.
Saturday 7 December: “Hello Christmas!” – Christmas lighting
From 17:30 Christmas Market in the Plaza del Socorro,
at 20:00 recital of Christmas carols by the children of CEO Tejeda.
at 20:30 Tejeda will be filled with LIGHT and MAGIC with the “Christmas Lighting”, followed by a parade with music and children’s characters.
at 21:00 Enjoy the “Special Christmas Concert” with Pedro Manuel Afonso in Plaza de La Vaguada, ending with a popular party by Son de la Isla.
MOYA CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON EVENT | SATURDAY 7TH
🎄 Christmas starts in style in little northern mountain town of Villa de Moya this Saturday with switching on the lights
🔹 at 19:00 Inauguration of the Municipal Nativity Scene and exhibition of mysteries at Casa de la Cultura
🔹 at 20:00 Switching on the Christmas lights and Multimedia Show Christmas 2.0 in front of the church (Inglesia de Nstra. de Candelaria)
🔹 at 21:30 Que Chimba will enlivened up the night at Plaza del Árbol Redondo
Are you ready for a magical afternoon? 💫
MASPALOMAS STARTS CHRISTMAS THIS SUNDAY IN PARQUE SUR
The magic of Christmas comes to San Bartolomé de Tirajana. This Sunday, at 19:00 the traditional Christmas lighting ceremony will be held in Parque Sur, a place where a magical and exciting space has been created, with decorative elements in different formats and sizes that invite you to a tour of the park children and adults can enjoy until January 6th.
Throughout the Sunday afternoon from 17:00 to 22:00, you can enjoy a fun and Christmas-like program of activities:
Parade, inflatables, face painting, workshops
🎶 Special concert to fill the night with music and joy.
🎅 Special visit of the Santa Claus
Christmas lighting ceremony at 19:00
Mlou Gospel Concert, at 19:30
You can also enjoy a tour of the Christmas Park on the Mini Train from 19:30 to 22:00
FARO DE MASPALOMAS | CANARY ISLANDS CRAFT FAIR | UNTIL 8 DECEMBER
The 40th Canary Islands Craft Fair, Feria de Artesanía de Canarias, held between 4-8 December 2024 in the surroundings of Faro de Maspalomas.
Opening hours: 10:00-20:00
HOLIDAYWORLD MASPALOMAS | BIG BANG VINTAGE MARKET + XMAS LIGHTS ON | 6-8 DECEMBER
Big Bang Vintage Market in the southern leisure centre Holidayworld Maspalomas between 6-8 December 2024.
Three days with concerts, DJ sessions, dance workshops, children’s show, classic car exhibition, gastronomic area and you can enjoy the Christmas lights…
💥FULL PROGRAM:
Free entry, Opening hours 18:00-22:00
Friday, 6 December:
at 18:00 Market opens and the Soul dance workshop with @souldancecanarias
at 18:00 Christmas lighting and visit from Santa Claus
-DJ session @skavillage
at 20:00 Concert @naifebanda
Saturday 7 December:
18:00h Vamp DJ session and Rock & Roll dance workshop with Iván Van Wassenhove.
There is also a racing car exhibition and solidarity toy collection in the parking lot/entrance
at 19:00 Makeup workshop for the Night at the Christmas Parties by @shalom.asesoria.belleza
at 20:00 Concert @thebluesriders
Sunday 8 December:
at 18:00 DJ session @lolious5, Show with Clown Kikiriki, and Swing dance workshop with Iván Van Wassenhove
at 20:00 Concert @Losgumbo
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BELEN DE ARENA - SAND NATIVITY LAS CANTERAS BEACH | UNTIL 7 JANUARY
The 19th Edition of the traditional and ephemeral BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity scene runs until 7 January 2025 on Las Canteras Beach (La Puntilla end).
Visiting hours are between 10:00 to 22:00, except on December 24th and 31st and January 5th, from 10:00 to 20:00.
This year the beloved Sand Nativity pays tribute to the city’s neighbourhoods and promises, as always, to be an international benchmark. With renowned sculptors from around the world.
In addition, a special focus is on charitable work. All donations collected will go to Las Palmas’ soup kitchens, which do a commendable job. Last year €16,000 was raised and with your help this year it will be even more!
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital,
and for the island and a must-visit every year.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM TOWN HALL | UNTIL 5 JANUARY
More than 50 activities, light shows, music, markets, and a skating rink will liven up Christmas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. One of the main novelties will be the light shows in emblematic places such as Santa Ana, Mesa y Lopez, Triana, and Las Canteras, in addition to the New Year’s celebration in the Plaza de la Música. This Christmas includes other premieres, such as the Christmas market, the funfair, and the ice skating rink that will be inaugurated on December 5 in the Santa Catalina area. This designated spot will also host countless children’s workshops, theatrical performances, and musical events.
🎄 28 November – 5 January Christmas Market El Corte Inglés on La Rambla de Mesa y López
Opening hours: 12:00-21:30 (restauration until 23:00)
🎄 5 December – 5 January: Fun Fair, Christmas Market, and Ice Skating Ring in Parque Santa Catalina and Plaza de Canarias 🎡🎠
Thursday 5 December: at 19:00 Inauguration
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 17:00-21:30 | Friday to Saturday: 11:00-23:00 | Sunday: 11:00-18:00
(except on 24 December from 11:00-18:00 and closed on 25 December, 1 January and 6 January)
🎄 Friday 6 December: Parque Santa Catalina
17:30 Children workshop: Reindeer hat
21:00 Kilian Viera concert (stage at the back of Santa Catalina park)
🎄 Saturday 7 December: Parque Santa Catalina
12:00 Children’s workshop: Christmas tree
17:00 Collection of Toys
21:00 Última Parada concert (stage at the back of Santa Catalina park)
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BEEFEATER XMAS MARKET - PARQUE SAN TELMO | 5-8 DECEMBER
SHOPPING CENTRE EL MUELLE | CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES
It’s Christmas time!🎅 🎄 Immerse yourself in fun in CC El Muelle which starts on 6-7 December in style:
Every Friday and Saturday from December 6 you can enjoy Christmas craft workshops, inflatables, and Christmas shows from 17:30 to 20:30
🚂 In addition, every day the little ones can get on the Christmas train that will operate from 17:00 to 20:00 🚂
And if that were not enough, you can participate in the first contest for the ugliest sweater on the island.
Do you have a Christmas sweater worthy of this title? Don’t hesitate, participate in our contest! 🤣 You just have to come on the 7th at 19:00 with your sweater on.
See you on the ground floor, in front of Xtep! 👚
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: 14 November – 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00.
- Thursday, November 14, stop at the Information Point and hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:50 and from 19:15 to 21:00.
- Friday, November 15, stop at the Information Point and regular schedule.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:45
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: 15 November – 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- Except Sundays 1, 8, 15 and 22 December: from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
🎁 Ice Rink Rink: until 12 January
Spend a special day with family and friends. From November 27th to January 12th, you can skate on the rink you will find in the Carpa de Planta Terraza.
The entrance fee is 6€ + 1€ for gloves. Gloves are mandatory, but you can bring your own from home.* Access to the track depends on capacity limits and box office hours may vary depending on attendance.
SANTA LUCÍA | FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SANTA LUCÍA Y LABRADORES
The municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities, Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores.
Friday 13 December 2024 is a local bank holiday in the municipality
22 December 2024 – ROMERÍA DE LOS LABRADORES (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers)
Friday 6 December:
The election of the Canarian Lucía will take place, who together with the Swedish Lucía, will be the protagonists of the patron saint festivities.
From 5 to 8, the ballot box will be set up in the library of Santa Lucía Casco to elect the Canarian Lucía who will succeed Raquel Lucía López, who held the reign since December of last year.
Also this Friday afternoon, within the act of recognition of our elders, tribute will be paid to Josefina López López, a woman who worked for many years in the bar of her mother, Mariquita López. It is said that in the 1950s of the last century, the mejunje, the popular liquor of Santa Lucía, was invented in that bar. In the evening there will be a street party enlivened by ‘Nueva Imagen y su bandurria’.
“The celebration of the “Lucía Sueca” dates back to 1963, when a Swedish merchant marine captain, called Musber, found all Santa Lucia roads closed while touring Gran Canaria. When asked about the reasons for the traffic jam, a police officer explained that every December 13 the Procession of Saint Lucia was celebrated, a tradition they shared with the Swedish town of Luleå, where Musber was originally from”.
Saturday 7 December:
at 19:00 Pregón, the opening speech of the patron saint festivities of Santa Lucía and Los Labradores.
The institutional start of the festivities with the opening speech that this year will be read by Sandra Castro López, a teacher and librarian who has been a member of the Festival Committee for many years. After the opening speech, the XLVII Caldera de Tirajana Folklore Meeting will be held on the steps of the Town Hall. Afterwards there will be a street party.
Sunday 8 December:
from 11:00 a celebration of Children’s Day in the municipal park with bouncy castles and workshops. In the afternoon there will be Scala en Hifi for children and Scala en Hifi for adults.
VECINDARIO | SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
LA ALDEA CHRISTMAS MARKET | SATURDAY 7TH
This Saturday from 17:00-23:00, the Aldea Open Shopping Area will be the epicentre of the Christmas Market and will feature children’s entertainment from 17:00 on Calle Real.
You can also enjoy the FIT & DANCE show by Sory’s Dancers at 19:00, followed by a performance by Germán López at 20:00.
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
Mogan Mall, in the tourist resort of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started their calendar of events with switching-on the Christmas lights last Saturday.
This weekend from 6 to 8, experience activities full of fun, magic, and surprises for the whole family. From unique attractions like the Tea Party ☕️ to unforgettable moments like the visit of Mr. M 🎩🍫, among many other activities! 🤩
Friday 6 December: at 18:00 Tea Party and 18:00-20:00 Visit Elf on The Shelf and leave your letter to Santa
Saturday 7 December: 18:00-20:00 visit of Mr. M 🎩🍫 and at 17:00 Children Gymkana (lower floor)
Sunday 8 December: Facepainting (lower floor)
ARTENARA | 'CUMBRE VIVE' - FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 7TH
The 4th edition of ‘Cumbre Vive’, ‘Summit Lives’ in Artenara this Saturday from 10:00. The event was postponed from November 2nd due to adverse weather.
Get ready to experience an unforgettable day at the top of Gran Canaria. This unique event combines nature and culture, inviting you to enjoy the beauty of Artenara and its incredible natural surroundings.
Featured activities:
•Guided tours
•Exhibitions and displays of local gastronomy
•Live concerts 🎶
•Family spaces and much more
Don’t miss this opportunity to reconnect with nature and discover everything that Artenara has to offer.
AGAETE | FIESTAS CONCEPTION
Agaete is celebrating the Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Conception, Nuestra Señora de La Concepción. The festivities continue in Christmas Spirit until 5 January 2025.
This weekend:
Friday 6 December:
21:00 Meeting of Music Groups at Plaza de la Constitucíon
Saturday 7 December:
21:45 Concert by Los Salvapantallas, followed by a lively festive party with Orchestra Banda Larga and Grupo Arena at plaza de la Constitucíon
Sunday 8 December:
11:30 Solemn eucharist in the Parrish of Nstra Señora de la Concepcíon, followed by a religious procession with the image
20:30 Gran Canaria Big Band concert “Sinatra 2.0” with the singer Fasur at Plaza de la Constitucíon
MORE FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA | THE FEAST OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION ('Día de la Inmaculada Concepción)
GÁLDAR | SUNDAY 8TH
at 11:00 Eucharist in the templo Santuario de Santiago Apóstol de Gáldar, followed by a religious procession with the municipal band
JINAMAR IN TELDE | 6-8 DECEMBER
The neighbourhood of Jínamar is celebrating the festivities of Immaculate Conception and their origins, even from before sweet sugarcane arrived here in the 15th century.
Friday 6 December:
10:00-14:00 Artisan Fair by FEDAC.
from 10:30 traditional children’s games, Canarian wrestling exhibition
Canarian music, tasting of Gofio milk
18:30 pilgrimage from Plaza de San Juan via GC-100 to the church
Saturday 7 December:
20:30 1st Meeting of cultural and popular traditions on Plaza de Jnamar
22:30 Music performance by Señor Natilla
00:00 fireworks
00:20-02:00 music by Acuarela band
Sunday 8 December:
10:00-14:00 Livestock Fair at the back of Carretera General of Jinamar
at 12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession (13:00-14:00) with the image of the virgin saint
VALLESECO | ARTISAN FAIR - CIDER & TAPAS | FRIDAY 6TH
Around thirty craft stalls, workshops and tastings of tapas and local cider, this Friday from 10.00 in the morning in the heart of Gran Canaria. Everything is designed for a day out with the family and the chance to buy unique pieces, a testament to the quality of local craftsmanship.
The municipality of Valleseco celebrates Constitution Day with its traditional event in which a wide variety of artisans from the island will meet to enjoy the cultural and artistic wealth of Gran Canaria. At the same time, those who come to the midlands will be able to enjoy a select tasting of tapas and cider, on a day that will combine tradition, gastronomy and the best festive atmosphere.
The Craft Fair will be held in Plaza de San Vicente Ferrer, a perfect space to browse the craft stalls, where families can purchase handmade products. The offerings include everything from ceramics, leather, and wood, to textiles and jewelry, all locally produced and with a high artistic and cultural value.
Pinchos and Cider Tasting
As part of the gastronomic offer, the day will include a tasting of pinchos made with the most representative gastronomic ingredients, accompanied by traditional Vallesequense cider, in a pairing that promises to surprise the most demanding palates. This culinary event will be a tribute to the flavours of the land, an excellent opportunity to learn more about the island’s culinary traditions, with the participation of students from CIFP San Cristobal. There will be a gastronomic offer in the Open Commercial Zone, where different Food Trucks will be added.
An Event for Everyone
The Valleseco Craft Fair is open to all audiences and offers the possibility of participating in craft workshops where visitors can learn traditional techniques and create their own pieces. In addition, visitors will enjoy a festive and family atmosphere.
The Valleseco Craft Fair and Pinchos and Cider Tasting will be open from 10:00 in the morning. Admission is free and it is recommended to arrive early to enjoy all the scheduled activities.
Don’t miss this date with tradition, art, and good gastronomy in Valleseco!
GRAN CANARIA BIKE WEEK | 1-8 DECEMBER
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La cicloturista is a cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988. The 36th edition will be held between 1-8 December 2024, covering 7 stages and 591 kilometres, with more than 1,700 cyclists registered.
Gran Canaria Bike Week is a combination of sports, tourism, gastronomy, history, and much more… cycling through deep ravines, imposing volcanic craters and cliffs, next to the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and the beaches of this fairytale island.
All stages can be seen HERE!
• Friday 6 December:
Arucas – Buenlugar – Azuaje- Moya – Juncalillo – Pinos de Gáldar – Arucas
•Saturday 7 December:
Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas (Maspalomas) – Puerto Rico – Puerto de Mogán – Pie de La Cuesta – Piccolo Stelvio – Presa de Las Niñas (avituallamiento) – Ayacata – Tunte – Fataga – Degollada La Yegüa – Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas (Maspalomas)
•Sunday 8 December:
Maspalomas -Pasito Blanco – El Pajar – Arguineguín – Patalavaca – Puerto Rico – Amadores – Tauro – Taurito and back to Maspalomas
“Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some brief traffic delays on the cycling routes and throughout the days planned. Be calm, be patient, be kind and be safe”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘.
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market is held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30.