Mogán electoral corruption investigation into serving mayor risks stalling, complain witnesses ready to testify

Nevertheless, as happened with the last major case, following a four year investigation and 7 years of protracted legal wrangling, in which Bueno was a lead protagonist, this investigation seems to be in danger too of having stalled. Now, one of the complainants of the alleged electoral crimes committed by Bueno and her party in 2015 and 2019, has pleaded with the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) for the Court of Instruction 3, that leads the current proceedings Cite.3549/2015, to declare as soon as possible, so that they may give their evidence, due to “pressures” to which he says he is now being subjected “by the environment of the mayor”.

The complaint, made on February 22 by a repentant ex-collaborator of the Citizens for Change party (CIUCA), a local formation allied to the Canary Coalition on Gran Canaria, details that since the arrest of the mayor, her first deputy mayor and councilor Alonso on September 17, accused among other charges of electoral corruption, complainants and witnesses have been summoned to testify up to three times, and “all three [hearings] have been suspended without any justification.”

In October, the complainant warned the Guardia Civil that following those arrests he had already been “subjected to pressure, one of the councilors of the government group arriving to offer me work and money so that I could change my version and accuse another person who has nothing to do with it.”. The witness says he is now worried and complains to the Judiciary that he has “indications that some of the defendants could be” buying “witnesses to modify their version of events to favour the mayor.”

Cases and court actions stuck in a judicial tangle is not a new thing on Gran Canaria. But when it comes to matters of a certain political type, it seems more so. Bueno herself is no stranger to bringing litigation that fails to get much past the first hearing, as has happened on numerous occasions, and with expert council from Mency Navarro, this latest case must just seem like more of the same, administrative stalling tactics rather than actual matters of substance.

The Góndola case, which unsuccessfully investigated alleged corruption in the PP of Mogán (2003-2007), saw charges of a similar nature levied towards Bueno, suspected electoral corruption, which eventually had to be dropped, having failed to build enough of a case, and with up to eleven judges in seven years having been assigned to lead the investigation in The Court of Instruction 1 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. It was a long sordid affair with much damning evidence having never made it in to public awareness. There were many who felt that unseen hands were at work to try to contain the potentially damaging investigation which once again revolved around election fraud, urban planning and contract tenders, among many other accusations. At the centre of all of it was Bueno, who continues to claim her innocence.

Sources within the Guardia Civil this time, however, express quiet confidence over the amount of electoral corruption evidence they have collected. Only time will tell what this investigation is able to show, and then Mogán will learn much of the colours of its future political landscape. Will it be more of the same, or are we due a seismic shift in the political life of Gran Canarias sunny southwest coastal communities? What’s bueno for the Goose, is bueno for the Gander, but perhaps no tan bueno for Mogán.