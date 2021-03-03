Identification line-up ordered by judge investigating four men detained, under suspicion of an alleged group sexual assault last Friday

The men were listed only by their initials (usual in an ongoing investigation) as RE, 23 years old, AL, 21, HE, 20, and ME, 21 all of Maghreb (North African) origin who were detained on Sunday or Monday, and then this Wednesday appeared before the main southern courts, to be placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities. The magistrate in charge has taken their statements who has now ordered their participation in an identification line-up, so as to later issue a corresponding order.

The four men – who arrived by boat and were subsequently expelled from the temporary accommodation centres – were arrested as alleged perpetrators of a sexual assault in events that reported to have occurred in the Agua La Perra barranco. One of the detainees has reportedly been identified as having been previously accused in a similar incident and according to Guardia Civil sources, close to the case, as the suspected perpetrator of this sexual assault with the remaining three also accused of participating in it. Each member of the group could therefore be facing four separate counts of sexual assault, one for participation, and one for each member of the group they were part of.