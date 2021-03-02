Four suspects arrested after alleged group sexual assault of 36-year-old on Friday night

The Guardia opened an investigation following the complaint made by the woman, a citizen of Irish origin who has lived for years on the south of the island with her family, claiming that while she was walking through the park area of ​​the Agua La Perra barranco on Friday she started a conversation with a small group of young people of Maghrebi origin, to find out what their situation was. She says it was then that the group assault occurred, according to sources close to the investigation.

The alleged victim first went to a health centre, where a doctor performed a check-up and issued a report detailing injuries thought to be related to the events. She then, on Sunday, presented her statement to the Guardia Civil making the denuncia (complaint).

The Guardia Civil, began their investigations to identify the alleged perpetrators, using the physical descriptions and testimony given by the alleged victim, which then led to the four suspects arrested for an alleged crime of sexual assault.

The four suspects arrested were were all of Maghreb/North African origin and had, it is believed, arrived on the island by boat in recent months. Having been admitted to temporary reception centres, set up in the municipalities of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Mogán, they had subsequently been expelled. One of them, reportedly, already has a previous record for other crimes, including for involvement in events similar to those that occurred last Friday.

The suspects have been made available to the judicial district of San Bartolomé de Tirajana to take a statement.