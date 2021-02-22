Gran Canaria Alert Level 2 – Basic DOs and DON’Ts

The Canary Islands Ministry of Health agreed this Sunday, February 21, to, as of Monday, return the island of Tenerife, following just one week at level 1, back to Alert level 2, relaxing restrictions on Gran Canaria down from weeks at Alert Level 3 also to this same Alert Level 2, while El Hierro and Fuerteventura go to Level 1. The islands of Lanzarote and La Graciosa remain unchanged, at level 4, and La Palma and La Gomera remain at Level 1. We’ve gathered togethers some of the most important DOs and DON’Ts for you below.