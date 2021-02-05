Select Page

A car was completely destroyed in a roadside fire this afternoon, under the bridge at the entry slip road to Arguineguín

A car was completely destroyed in a roadside fire this afternoon, under the bridge at the entry slip road to Arguineguín from the GC-1 highway. Firefighters used about 1,500 liters of water and foam concentrate to tackle the blaze, however luckily the incident resulted in no injuries.

At 5:01 p.m., the 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (Cecoes) received an report of a fire in a Volkswagen Golf at the entrance to Arguineguín from the main southern motorway, just under the GC-1 bridge.

Two firefighters from the Puerto Rico, a corporal and four agents, travelled to the scene, and managed to put out the flames using water and foam. The car was totally destroyed due to the intensity of the flames, according to sources at the roadside fire this afternoon.

Mogán Policia Local and Guardia Civil Traffic Department agents assisted and regulated traffic as a tailback began to build up.

