News report of Arguineguín altercation, resulting in one migrant arrested, also lists multiple reports of disturbances in Puerto Rico

The reported events of Wednesday night follow a Mogán town hall request, earlier that same day, for Guardia Civil staff numbers in the municipality be strengthened in the face of these altercations. While you can be sure that any such serious request made from a local town hall will be properly considered, the public announcement of it through publicity channels can be almost certainly seen as little more than political grand standing. Of course this would be a decision solely for the Guardia Civil command post, based in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, and their headquarters in the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, who in turn are commanded from Madrid.

There are residents who regularly post on social networks regarding feelings of insecurity, particularly emphasising that there are some female residents who simply do not feel safe, and there are even reports of nightly disturbances, however rarely any specifics, and there is little by way of real evidence offered or official statements by law enforcement officials, though statements from association members connected to law enforcement are occasionally repeated. These commentaries seem to occur almost exclusively on social media. Nevertheless, feelings of insecurity exist, and so as a community we all work together to feel safer and understand the situation.

The Mogán town hall have repeatedly demanded that migrants, temporarily being accommodated in their municipality, be removed, threatening to fine hoteliers who continue to allow “non-tourism related activities” at their premises, despite practically no tourists being able to visit due to COVID restrictions. Their demands are joined by some very vocal local residents who feel that the humanitarian effort is destroying their tourism and hospitality image. Meanwhile the Spanish government have predicted most migrant arrivals to be moved into alternative accommodations by the end of the month, having missed their original target date of end of 2020.

According to the article appearing this Thursday morning, in Spanish language daily Canarias7, at the Arguineguín Park tourist/residential complex (pictured above), an ambulance was reportedly deployed to assist some security guards who said they had been assaulted by several migrants. Guardia Civil agents arrived at the scene and had to restrain and cuff one individual, who was arrested for his aggressive behaviour. Two workers at the premises reported that they were being attacked. According to police sources consulted by Canarias7, two Red Cross volunteers also participated in this attack. When the Local Police and the Civil Guard arrived, they identified the Red Cross caregivers to denounce and charge them. One of the wounded is reported to have suffered injuries serious enough to be taken to the Hospital San Roque in Meloneras and the other is said to have been struck, but did not require medical attention. The primary aggressor, of legal age, was arrested on suspicion of having caused injuries and his alleged accomplice, also an adult male, escaped capture, although agents are now working to locate him as the Policia Local at the scene had apparently already identified him.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, at around 5:00 pm, a report was made from a “restaurant” regarding a group of five minors allegedly having entered “establishments in a surprise way” and then stealing various items, mainly bottles of alcohol. It is not clear exactly which establishments were involved, though it is thought that the report originated from the CC Pasarella in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria harbour. Then at around 8:45 pm, “within a period of no more than five minutes”, agents were alerted three more times about fights and disturbances. At the Tamanaco complex, which had been the scene of youths fighting and throwing garden furniture over balconies on Monday night, a minor, in a state of intoxication, had to be restrained allegedly for acting aggressively towards security guards. Meanwhile, at the Nido del Águila hotel, a fight between several migrants was reported, in which the Mogán Policia Local had to intervene. Calls were also reportedly made regarding migrants gathering in a street above Amadores and at the Barranco de Arguineguín. Lastly law enforcement agents were called to the Canaima apartments where a minor was suffering what was described as “a presumed psychotic break”.