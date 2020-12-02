Select Page

Spain approves €40 million contingency funding to help deal with Canary Islands migrant crisis

Posted by | Dec 2, 2020 | , , , , , , | 0 |

Spain approves €40 million contingency funding to help deal with Canary Islands migrant crisis

The Council of Ministers agreed on Tuesday to allocate €40 million from Spanish Government contingency funding to deal with this year’s increase in migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands.

The announcement came on the same day as a further €10 million of extraordinary funding was granted specifically to deal with unaccompanied minors who arrive on migrant boats, more than 2,500 of whom are currently being cared for on The Canary Islands.

The Government pointed out that they have in place a program to address the needs of migrants in vulnerable situations, whether due to physical deterioration or a lack of social, family and economic support, for people who arrive on the Spanish coasts or who are who present serious social and health risks and require immediate action to rectify them.

The unlocking of these contingency funding grants is designed to finance the comprehensive reception of vulnerable migrants, as well as the transferring of people who arrive on the coast, their emergency care, care in day centres and in large cities as well as care in settlements.

Arguineguín Camp dismantled this week

In the specific case of the Canary Islands, there has been a very significant increase in the arrivals of migrants to its coasts; added to this is the public health emergency caused by covid-19, which “has triggered an unprecedented and enormous health crisis, and with special impact on certain groups characterised by their vulnerability, such as migrants” who come to Spain.

Due to the pandemic, the number of places available for humanitarian assistance has decreased the capacity of the existing centres has had to be limited, along with places needed for quarantines or isolation of people residing in centres.

Likewise, the health crisis has also led to an increase in the length of stay needed in the centres, reducing their capacity to accommodate newcomers.

Among the solutions temporarily enabled, it has been necessary to hire tourist accommodation to deal with the situation and not leave any migrant without a reception place.

All this “has taken place while educational and sports institutions were being emptied, while PCR tests were carried out on all migrants at the coast, to guarantee health security,” adds the Council’s statement.

So as to meet the needs for the remainder of the year on the Canary Islands, the construction, assembly and disassembly of provisional facilities has been declared an emergency, as well as the contingency funding to deal with emergency social care and health care, reception facilities, the supply of materials to cover basic needs, minimal financial aid, transfers and any other service deemed necessary.

The Canary News

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

1025 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, as of yesterday’s final data, to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020

1025 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, as of yesterday’s final data, to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020

28th March 2020

Gran Canaria’s southern beaches to close for a night to avoid crowds celebrating San Juan

Gran Canaria’s southern beaches to close for a night to avoid crowds celebrating San Juan

22nd June 2020

For the first time in two months Canary Islands have reported no corona virus deaths for 5 days running

For the first time in two months Canary Islands have reported no corona virus deaths for 5 days running

17th May 2020

Newsbrief: The Spanish government wants to extend the State of Emergency

Newsbrief: The Spanish government wants to extend the State of Emergency

22nd March 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *