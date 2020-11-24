Mogán mayor Bueno’s migrant case against the Spanish Government swiftly dismissed as “not relevant”

Editor’s comments:

There are some, in knowledge of the facts, who may question the humanitarian motivations of this particular southern mayor.

Mayor Bueno, who has marched for the cameras through the streets of Arguineguín, alongside hundreds of protesters publicly expressing, in many cases, fiercely xenophobic statements about irregular migration, while herself appearing to insist she is no racist, but a concerned realist.

Mayor Onalia whose first response to hundreds of migrants being summarily marched by police out of her “camp of shame”, and left in the streets, last week, was to quickly organise coaches to transport them away from her town, assisted by at least one known far-right activist, only to then unceremoniously leave the poor wretches in a Las Palmas city square, without further guidance, resources or plan. This led to local residents spontaneously showing up, with food and water, in solidarity with the abandoned individuals, before a remedy was found. Up to 80 of whom are now thought to be sleeping rough in the island capital.

The mayoress who the day following her arrest as part of a Guardia Civil investigation into alleged electoral fraud and other irregularities, deflected attention the very next morning with a press briefing down at the port, shamelessly implying that her criticism of the Spanish State’s handling of the migrants had directly led to her arrest.

There will be plenty more observers, however, who simply question how hard it could have really been to correctly describe a “deplorable” situation, in full view, repeatedly grabbing the attention of an entire population, along with the world’s press who have been sent daily to cover the story of that 400m sq dockside which has accommodated, at times, more than 2,000 people, forced to sit and sleep in crowded conditions on tarmac, in some cases for 15 days at a time, sharing a portaloo with up to 200 of their unhappy companions.

Any observer has to wonder exactly what crime it was the Mogán legal team were engaged in accusing the Spanish Government of having committed, and how it could have been so swiftly dismissed.

It seems clear that time and money has been wasted, though we do have some mildly interesting images published of a workaday mayor, herself under ongoing investigation, standing pyrrhically outside a courthouse. We venture that these may not be the last such images we see.

No, no Bueno. No tan bueno.

Edward Timon .:.