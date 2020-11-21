Canary Islands appeal to Spain to include Rapid Antigen tests as well as PCR results for tourists coming from high risk zones

Castilla said “if the State continues with the PCR requirement only, the bulk of bookings will be cancelled, since operators see it as completely unfeasible, due to logistics, cost and difficulties in accessing these tests in some regions”. She warned of a new Tourism Zero (#Tourism0) for the Islands, following the decision just days after the region had expected to be able to salvage the winter, and as several countries added the islands to their ‘safe corridors’ lists. Castilla insisted “if we manage to overcome this new obstacle, it is still possible to reach five million tourists in 2020, as we received 4 million up to September, and in this last quarter it is not unreasonable to aspire to receive 25% of the demand for the same last three months of 2019”. The Minister warned that “the situation is very changeable”, but forecast that the winter season will end with a total of 2.7 million tourists, more than four million less than last winter, a drop of 62%.

Castillo emphasised that the islands have been preparing for tourists in the safest way possible in “design and implementation of protocols, involving the whole of Canarian society in reducing the number of infections, paying for special insurance that covers any tourist who did get infected here, and the creation of a decree obliging tourists to present a negative COVID-19 test when arrive at a tourist establishment” as well as many other steps over recent months. All of their research points to it being safe to include rapid antigen tests for travellers wishing to come to the islands.

The Canary Islands have also been extensively promoted as the only open and safe European tourist destination, in the face of huge restrictions on travel, with a 100% digital approach, campaigns have been launched in several countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, France and Austria. She pointed to the importance of being able to maximise the return on investment, with well planned strategies to keep the islands at the forefront of people’s minds in these key markets of origin.