Canary Islands alert issued for 40-44ºC temperatures and high risk of fires over the next few days

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have this afternoon increased their advisory Canary Islands alert level to red due to high temperatures expected across the Canary Islands with temperatures on the islands set to reach 40º C in the shade, in particular inland and on the south of Gran Canaria, where temperatures could reach up towards 44ºC. It is always hotter in direct sunlight.

The Ministry of the Interior General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies has issued an alert for high temperatures and extreme risk of forest fires in the Canary Islands.

A warm air mass, with probable Calima dust from the Sahara, will cause the archipelago to experience very high temperatures until at least Thursday, 40ºC and higher is expected, according to a departmental statement.

The weather conditions heighten the likely risk of forest fires to very high or extreme, leading them to declare the Canary Islands red advisory notice.

Protección Civil have reminded everyone that if a fire is discovered to have started, it is necessary to notify the emergency 112 coordination centre immediately and in case of an emergency due to forest fire, instructions of the authorities must always be followed.