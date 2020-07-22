33 people rescued in a boat adrift 6 nautical miles from Gran Canaria

Salvamento Marítimo (Marine Rescue) on Tuesday night saved 33 people adrift on board an open boat about six nautical miles southwest of Gran Canaria, according to the 112 Canary Islands Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre.

Canary Islands 112 were alerted to the location of the boat at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, transferring the rescued migrants to the Arguineguín dock , in the municipality of Mogán.

Once ashore, Canarian Emergency Service (SUC) personnel, together with staff from the local health centre and the Red Cross, assisted all 33 who were traveling onboard the irregular vessel, including 11 women, 10 men and 10 children, none of the migrants required specific medical assistance.

All will have recieved PCR tests and been placed in to a special quarantine facility to ensure there is no danger of their bringing corona virus into the general population. Their test results will be due in a couple of days.

The UN Refugee Agency representative to Spain vistied last week to discuss assistance and solutions