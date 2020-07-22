Select Page

33 people rescued in a boat adrift 6 nautical miles from Gran Canaria

Posted by | Jul 22, 2020 | , , , , , , , , | 0 |

33 people rescued in a boat adrift 6 nautical miles from Gran Canaria

Salvamento Marítimo (Marine Rescue) on Tuesday night saved 33 people adrift on board an open boat about six nautical miles southwest of Gran Canaria, according to the 112 Canary Islands Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre.

Canary Islands 112 were alerted to the location of the boat at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, transferring the rescued migrants to the Arguineguín dock , in the municipality of Mogán.

Once ashore, Canarian Emergency Service (SUC) personnel, together with staff from the local health centre and the Red Cross, assisted all 33 who were traveling onboard the irregular vessel, including 11 women, 10 men and 10 children, none of the migrants required specific medical assistance.

All will have recieved PCR tests and been placed in to a special quarantine facility to ensure there is no danger of their bringing corona virus into the general population.  Their test results will be due in a couple of days.

The UN Refugee Agency representative to Spain vistied last week to discuss assistance and solutions

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Forest Fire Risk Alert for Saturday 23 May on Gran Canaria, and the western Canary Islands

Forest Fire Risk Alert for Saturday 23 May on Gran Canaria, and the western Canary Islands

22nd May 2020

Four men arrested, suspected of gang-raping a drunken tourist last year

Four men arrested, suspected of gang-raping a drunken tourist last year

26th October 2017

47 migrants rescued 10 miles south of Gran Canaria, all of sub-saharan origins

47 migrants rescued 10 miles south of Gran Canaria, all of sub-saharan origins

30th May 2020

Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map

Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map

10th July 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *