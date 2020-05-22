Mogán’s beaches will open on Monday to the public but with Phase 2 restrictions

The Mogán town hall has set out a series of measures to guarantee the safety of beach users on the south-west of Gran Canaria, when the island advances to Phase 2 of the de-escalation Plan for the Transition towards a New Normality.

Currently, only individual federated sportspeople are allowed on the beaches of the municipality of Mogán, but from Monday the recreational use of these public coastal spaces will also be permitted. According to the local town hall

You can enjoy the beaches between 10:00 and 20:00.

The numbers of people accessing the beaches will be limited, to control the capacity, and it will be mandatory to maintain the interpersonal safety distance of at least 2 meters.

Information panels are to be installed on the beaches with a code of conduct that users must comply with.

You can not play games with rackets, balls, frisbee and other similar activites.

No tables, chairs or other large items can be installed or used

You can not use showers or foot washers

The use of inflatables will be prohibited, with the exception of those necessary to ensure the safety of children is not jeopardized while bathing. Also, little ones will always have to be accompanied by an adult.

To guarantee compliance with the measures, surveillance on the beaches will be reinforced with the presence of agents from the state security forces, Protección Civil volunteers, lifeguards and other beach personnel. In addition, during the first few days of next week, the beaches will be provided with a public address system to announce the regulations to all users.

The council calls for all citizens to use beaches as well as bathing areas responsibly, and points out that failure to comply with the code of conduct and the rules of gathering in these spaces may lead to the implementation of their being sectioned off, as well as other restrictive measures, on which the local Administration has worked and developed.