Could Canary Islands be through the worst of Covid-19 already?

A spokesman for the scientific committee that advises the Government of the Canary Islands on the coronavirus, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health (ULPGC), Lluis Serra, said on Friday that “without any doubt” the peak of infections in the Canary Islands has already past and that in his opinion that restrictions on confinement may be lifted, in a progressive manner as we move through April.

Of course, he warned during an interview on Canarias Radio that the “battle is not won”, stressing that we must all still comply with the restrictions.

“We have good news in the sense that we [the Canary Islands] have already left the famous spike behind us. We can affirm without any doubt that the spike in infections has passed us and we are even passing the peak of new hospitalizations, we are having to admit fewer Covid-19 patients to our hospitals and our ICUs” he remarked.

He explained that with the newly arrived tests, he does not expect a significant increase in the figures either, and explained that if there are, most will be previous infections, not new ones.

All in all, he was very positive “if nothing is twisted”: “Because there are fragile elements, but if people continue to confine themselves and the health workers continue attending, isolating and applying adequate treatments, there is no doubt that we will also see a decrease in the curve of hospitalized people.” he added.