Coronavirus in the Canary Islands: 82 active cases of coronarivus, Islands On Lockdown

Confirmed COVID19 Cases By island:

The Canary Islands Ministry of Health reported today that there were 82 active cases of COVID-19 coronavirus as of midday on Saturday in the archipelago, 20 more than on Friday, adding that the accumulated number confirmed has now reached 90, with seven discharged and on death, on Gran Canaria. Of these, there are currently two serious cases, one on Tenerife and the other on Gran Canaria.

– Tenerife this Saturday has reported 13 new cases, adding to the 50 already confirmed and five discharged, which is a total of 63 accumulated cases.

– Gran Canaria have confirmed four new ones, for a total of 16 active cases and having suffered the first death from Coronavirus on the islands, to bring the cumulative total to 17 infected.

– Lanzarote has a new case to add to the three already reported.

– La Palma, has a new case, for a total of three active.

– La Gomera once again has an active case , after having already discharged the first case detected in Spain (a German tourist) followed by another resident who also recovered. This brings that island’s cumulative total to three infections.

– Fuerteventura continues with one active case confirmed.

The Ministry of Health insisted that in order to avoid the collapse of the health system, the population must follow official recommendations. In addition, solidarity is requested regarding blood donation to avoid shortages over the coming weeks.

Coronavirus hotline

For the sake of priority care, the population is asked to use resources rationally. The primary coronavirus service telephone number enabled by the Ministry of Health is 900 112 061. This line has been reinforced to assist all those who have symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, etc.) and who have been in contact with any people who have travelled to risky areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy. From the initial call to that phone line the need for testing will be assessed and managed.

The 1-1-2 phone is for emergencies only.

Containment measures for the coronavirus #quedateencasa #paremoslacurva

#StayAtHome #StopTheCurve

– Visits to hospitalised patients and emergency services in all hospitals of the Canary Islands Health Service are prohibited, except in exceptional cases such as for minors or those needing palliative care.

– The closure of all clubs and leisure centres for the elderly in the Canary Islands is ordered.

– Visits to all nursing homes in the Autonomous Community are prohibited.

– Young people, especially those returning from risky areas, are asked to avoid leaving the house and avoid close contact with other people, especially those with immunodepressed conditions, and older people. This is not a vacation, your collaboration is essential to prevent the spread of the virus.

The population is asked to call 900 112 061 only if they have symptoms and that it has been related to positives or that they have travelled to risk areas and that 112 is left free for emergencies.

The ICHH requests citizen collaboration to continue with the blood donation to avoid shortages