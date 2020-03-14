Canary Islands President to meet with Spanish regional leaders by video

The Governing Council of the Canary Islands met, via video conference, today 12:00 midday simultaneously at the two offices of the Presidency, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. This extraordinary meeting, which lasted until this evening, was called by the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, to enable the continuous, coordinated monitoring of the developing Covid-19 health emergency and decide what actions must follow from today’s State of Emergency declaration announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which takes effect from 00:00 hours tonight.

The Governing Council have said that “the civility and exemplary behaviour of the Canarian population” has been much valued over recent hours in the face of an “extraordinary situation”. The regional executive insisted that instructions from the authorities be followed at all times to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Torres is to participate tomorrow, from 9:30 am, in a meeting called by President of the Spanish Government, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, alongside all the regional presidents, who will gather virtually through video conference. Torres will then return to meet his Governing Council.

An appearance by the President of the Canary Islands is scheduled at 13:00 tomorrow to report on the situation, from the headquarters of the Presidency in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.