The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 10-12 January 2020

It’s one of those inbetweeny weekends, the weekend just after the Reyes Magos celebrations at the end of weeks and weeks of holiday season. So the next two weekends are perhaps a little more tranquil, until some of the most scenic & nature-infused mountain flower festivals get going with the Almond blossom season, centred around Valsequillo and Tejeda, followed of course by Carnival season starting with a bang in the capital Las Palmas.

Meanwhile there’ll be plenty of January sunshine on the south, with perhaps some cloud and rain possible up in the mountains and to the north. Time too to take full advantage of the sales, get yourself out and explore the mountains as the almond trees are all in blossom and at same time visit some of the wonderful markets that Gran Canaria has to offer.

SATURDAY 11 JANUARY, ARTENARA

MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERO

The island’s highest altitude mountain village, Artenara, hold an agricultural and farmers market on Saturday from 11:00-15:00 in the picturesque Plaza de San Matias.

It really is a lovely car ride to go to see some of the most impossibly beautiful places on Gran Canaria, a trip up to the summits to see all the almond trees in full bloom.

The municipal village of Artenara is located 1,270 metres above sea- level and has a most charming small community atmosphere. Here you can enjoy the epic and rugged mountain landscapes at the heart of Gran Canaria. Visit the viewpoint Unamuno and the interesting little Ethnographic Museum of “Cave Houses“, which is open Monday to Sunday 11:30-16:30

11-12 JANUARY, SANTA MARIA DE GUIA DÍAS DE CELEBRACIÓN The 6th Wedding & Events Fair in the northern municipality of Santa Maria de Guía. at the Pabellón Beatriz Mendoza Rivero. On Saturday 11:00-21:30 and on Sunday 11:00-18:00. The event will host an exhibition of various businesses, a fashion catwalk, live music, activities for children, food tastings and much more.

SATURDAY 11 JANUARY, ARUCAS

MERCADO AGRICOLA, GANADERO Y PESQUERA

This bustling agricultural, livestock and fish market takes place every fortnight at the facilities of the main Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the Arucas exit from GC-2 highway, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here for a map location. The market comprises of exhibitors (farmers, ranchers and fishermen) who market their produce direct to the consumer, with the aim of lowering costs.

The Agricultural and Livestock Market of Arucas began to develop in June 2008, as an initiative of the COAG (Coordinating Association of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers Organizations) alongside the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (Fedegran), later joined by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria island government, who now take responsibility for organising the biweekly markets.

While you are in the area why not visit the town centre of Arucas, which has been declared of historical & artistic interest. It’s main architectural piece is the Parish Church of San Juan Bautista, completely sculptured in dark stone from Arucas by master stonemasons of the area. The church started construction in the year 1909, and was first opened in 1917, however it actually took 68 years to complete and was finished in 1977. It is a uniquely beautiful example of neo-gothic architecture on the island.

11-20 JANUARY, AGAETE FIESTAS SAN SEBASTIÁN The festivities certainly aren’t over yet in Agaete. Their celebration of San Sebastian is one of the oldest and most popular events in this famous North Western municipality of Gran Canaria. The neighbourhood of San Sebastián de la Villa de Agaete, celebrate their traditional festivities in honour of the saint for a week or more. On Saturday at 20:30 there is a street parade around Plaza de San Sebastian, followed by the Pregón, an official proclamation of the start of the festivities, and ends with an evening of music from “Leyenda Joven”. On Sunday, day time music by Tony Expósito from 13:00 at Plaza de San Sebastian. The main fiesta Day is on 20th of January with a procession planned for the image of San Sebastián as well as a street parade and traditional children’s activities.

SUNDAY 12 JANUARY, TEROR

MERCADILLO MUNICIPAL

The astoundingly beautiful surroundings of the Basilica del Pino are transformed every Sunday by the weekly street market, held on the cobblestones surrounding the white domed church, this is of one of the oldest street markets on the island with at least two centuries of history. Typical local produce such as the famous Chorizo de Terror sausage, Morcilla sweet black pudding, sweets, cheeses and fresh bread, various religious items, textiles, handicrafts, etc. held every Sunday in Teror at the Plaza de Sintes.

Market is on 09:00-15:00.